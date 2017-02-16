PSD’s Dragnea: We will vote GEO 13 rejection law – no room for interpretation left

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, ruling), Liviu Dragnea said on Thursday that Social-Democrat parliamentarians will vote the law to reject GEO 13,”so that there is no room for interpretation.”

“Emergency Ordinance 13 is repealed. From my point of view it is a closed issue. There were opinions that it shouldn’t be debated in Parliament anymore because it has already been repealed. I talked to the chairs of the legal committees of both Chambers of Parliament and we decided to take the process to the very end. We will vote the law to reject GEO 13 so that no room for interpretation is left,” wrote Dragnea on Facebook.

The Liberals requested on Thursday the Senate leadership to place on the plenary session’s agenda the Emergency Ordinance 13/2017, so that it is rejected as a matter of urgency.

According to a press release from the National Liberal Party (PNL), the request was filed by the leader of the Liberal Senators, Mario Oprea, so that during its first meeting, the Standing Bureau of the Senate order the Judiciary Commission the submission of the report on GEO 13 and its inclusion on the plenary session’s agenda in order to be rejected .

The Liberals believe that any other approach on the legislative route of GEO 13 “raises big question marks with respect to the real intentions of the parliamentary majority.”