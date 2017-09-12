PSD’s Dragnea: Wednesday we approve inquiry committee into ANRE

At a plenary session of Parliament on Wednesday, the ruling coalition will ask for the establishment of a committee to inquire into the energy prices of late, national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Tuesday.

“Today we discussed the matter inside the coalition and approved the prime minister’s request and tomorrow [Wednesday] we approve in a plenary session the establishment of an inquiry committee into the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) because it is good for us and the people to know what has happened there and what playing with the energy prices of late was all about,” Dragnea said at Parliament Palace.

Asked to comment on fuel prices at the pump having increased, Dragnea said he no longer trusts the arguments for which fuel prices are shrinking or rising.

“Let us remember that when the Ciolos Government did not accept my request, our request, to prorogate the elimination of the special constructions duty, the excise tax and VAT, as we clearly stated in the electoral campaign that we want to prolong them for another year – which cost us 7 billion – the lying arguments at the time were that they would lower energy prices and, because the special constructions duty and the pump tax are repealed. So there are 7 billion lei that these big companies have not paid anymore, but the Romanians have not felt anything. We have since said that prices will not fall, and we should not forget that, because that’s why I no longer have much confidence in the arguments and the causes or reasons for which fuel prices decrease or increase,” he said.

“ Applied working is needed on changing national security law”

Liviu Dragnea also said on Tuesday that a working group should be set up to start working appliedly on amendments to the national security law, mentioning that this piece of legislation is very old.

“I say that we should be more determined, because Romania has evolved and I think now is the time,” Dragnea said, responding to whether or not the national security law should be amended.

He added that the chairman of the parliamentary committee on the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) should work on amending the law along with people who are trained in the area. “I am sure that the national security organisations are interested and have proposals, including the president and the members of the CSAT [Supreme Council for National Defence]. It is a very old law that has lagged behind; the world has evolved greatly, systems have evolved greatly and the law will be amended. I do not know if we succeed this session because there are many legislative priorities, but a group should be set up to start working on this law,” Dragnea said at Parliament Palace.