PSD’s Lia-Olguta Vasilescu: We withdraw our resignations and ensure ministries’ leadership interim

Social Democratic Party deputy Lia-Olguta Vasilescu stated on Wednesday evening, during a TV show, that it is highly likely that the former ministers in Grindeanu Government withdraw their resignations and ensure the interim period until the investiture of the new government.

Lia-Olguta Vasilescu mentioned that some ministries’ activity was suspended after the ministers’ resignations, as some haven’t delegated their tasks, and others didn’t have anyone to delegate to, as the secretaries of state had been “ousted”.

“I will go to work tomorrow. (…) I think we will all withdraw our resignations, so that the ministries’ activity can be functional until the next government is invested. (…) I have delegated my tasks to a secretary of state, in my ministry (the Labour Ministry – ed. n.) there shouldn’t be any problems, but other colleagues of mine haven’t had the time to delegate responsibilities or couldn’t actually do it as, for example, the Development Ministry that has been totally dismembered these days. After Mrs. Sevil Shhaideh’s resignation, the secretaries of state were suspended in great numbers and there is an unprecedented situation there (…) nobody has the signatory right any more. (…) Who should sign for funds, the door keeper? (…) We, the ministers, are well aware that we need to ensure the interim leadership until the new government is appointed,” said Lia-Olguta Vasilescu at private TV broadcaster Romania TV.

As a matter of fact, she further said, the ministers’ resignations “haven’t entered into force”, as President Iohannis hasn’t issued a decree in that respect, as he probably “didn’t want to blow up Romania entirely.”

Lia-Olguta Vasilescu maintained that as Labour Minister, she has carried out the measures stipulated in the governing programme, and so, she expects to resume her position in the new Cabinet.

She considers that some of the ministers haven’t achieved their objectives because they were blocked by the former prime minister, but there were also ministers “who did not perform.”