PSD’s National Executive Committee approves the structure of the Tudose Gov’t. New Cabinet to have three deputy prime minister

Social Democratic Party (PSD) leaders convened a National Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, in order to decide the structure of the new Government and the list of ministers, after the proposals lodged by the leaders of the party’s branches were discussed on Tuesday, in an eight-hour meeting that took place at the Lac Villa.

Gabriela Firea: There will be several changes to the structure of the Tudose Gov’t; all ministers are from PSD and ALDE

Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea stated on Wednesday, before PSD’s National Executive Committee meeting, that the structure of the Mihai Tudose Government will feature several changes, the new Cabinet set to consist of both members of the previous Grindeanu Government and of new people, because the desire is to render its activity more dynamic.

“I’ve seen a draft [of the list of ministers]. We consulted each other, we talked, there were several nominations, county branches made nominations and all of them will be put up for debate within the National Executive Committee,” the PSD Vice President stated.

Asked whether the Government’s structure will be changed, she said that “there are several modifications to some of the ministries.” Asked whether the European Grants Ministry will become a stand-alone ministry, Gabriela Firea said there are several modifications in what concerns this chapter too.

“There are several modifications in this chapter too, not necessarily of substance, we don’t want to prevent the absorption of European grants under any circumstances, on the contrary, we want to stimulate it,” the Bucharest Mayor said.

Likewise, asked whether the list of ministers is finalised, the PSD Vice President answered affirmatively. “Yes. There are ministers who keep their portfolios, there are also new ministers in this Cabinet; that’s normal, because we want to render the Government’s activity dynamic, we want a change for the good,” she added.

Asked whether there is any independent or technocratic minister, Gabriela Firea said that, as far as she knows, “all colleagues are members of PSD or ALDE.” Asked whether Tudorel Tudor is a party member, the PSD Vice President said: “He is, as you know, assumed by the ALDE colleagues and it’s their decision whether to convince him to join that political party or not. Assumed by the coalition.”

The structure of the Mihai Tudose Cabinet

After the meeting, PSD President Liviu Dragnea announced the list of members of the Mihai Tudose Cabinet, as approved by PSD’s National Executive Committee, the only difference of structure compared to the Grindeanu Government being the setting up of an office of Deputy Premier without portfolio, set to be held by Marcel Ciolacu.

Tudose’s government will have three deputy prime ministers – Sevil Shhaideh (PSD), Gratiela Gavrilescu (the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats – ALDE) also proposed for Minister of Environment, and Marcel Ciolacu (PSD) – without a portfolio.

Sevil Shaideh remains Minister for Regional Development, Florian Bodog – Minister of Health, Tudorel Toader – Minister of Justice. Adrian Tutuianu was proposed to take over the Defence portfolio.

The new cabinet includes: Lucian Romascanu – proposed Minister of Culture and National Identity, Liviu Pop – proposed Minister of National Education, Ionut Misa – proposed Finance Minister, Carmen Dan – proposed Minister for Internal Affairs, Teodor Melescanu – proposed Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lia-Olguta Vasilescu – proposed Minister of Labour and Social Justice, Rovana Plumb – proposed Deputy Minister for European Funds, Petre Daea – proposed Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mihai Fifor – proposed Minister of Economy.

Toma Petcu was proposed Minister for Energy, Razvan Cuc – Minister of Transport, Doina Pana – Minister of Waters and Forests, Lucian Sova – Minister of Communications, Gabriel Petrea – Minister of Public Consultation and Social Dialogue.

Marius Alexandru Dunca was proposed Minister of Youth and Sports, Mircea Titus Dobre – Minister of Tourism, Andreea Pastarnac – Minister for Romanians Abroad, Ilan Laufer – Minister for Business Milieu, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, Viorel Ilie – Minister for the Relation with Parliament, Victor Negrescu – Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Lucian Georgescu – Minister of Research and Innovation.

Tudose: I don’t feel like I won a prize, on the contrary; governing platform – the priority

PM-designate Mihai Tudose (photo) stated on Wednesday, at the end of PSD’s National Executive Committee meeting, that he does not have the feeling he won a prize, pointing out that the new Government’s priority will be the implementation of the governing platform.

“I don’t feel like a won a prize, on the contrary, I was appointed (…) to go work for the country. The priority will be implementing the governing platform with political oversight – and I’m not hiding from this –, very strict, almost on a weekly basis at first, until we make up for the delays. We’ll implement several new measures on which work has been done in the last two weeks,” Tudose stated at the end of the meeting of PSD’s National Executive Committee.

“In my opinion, PhD thesis not plagiarised; did it for myself, not for remuneration”

On Wednesday, at the press conference in which the makeup of his Government was announced, PM-designate Mihai Tudose answered the public accusations levelled against him, stating he had nothing to do with the SRI and he did his PhD for himself, to gain knowledge.

Mihai Tudose, said he did not plagiarize his doctoral thesis, which he claims he pursued for himself, not for “positions, posts or remuneration”.

“I pursued my doctoral thesis for myself, to acquire some knowledge… (…) Not to obtain positions, jobs or remuneration,” Tudose said at the end of the meeting of the Social Democratic Party’s (PSD) National Executive Committee.

Asked if he plagiarised, he replied: “In my opinion, no.”

The Premier-designate also affirmed he did not nor does he collaborate with the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI).

Dragnea interrupted Tudose’s dialogue with journalists in order to tell a joke about SRI: Let’s laugh a bit, though

PSD President Liviu Dragnea interrupted Mihai Tudose’s dialogue with the journalists on the topic of the plagiarism committed by the PM-designate, to tell a joke about PSD and SRI, despite the interventions of journalists who wanted to field questions for Mihai Tudose.

After the PM-designate explained why he decided to give up on his PhD title, even though he did not consider he plagiarised, journalists wanted to field questions, but Liviu Dragnea intervened: “Let’s laugh a bit, though.”

Since the journalist’s voices were still being heard, Dragnea went on: “Just a moment. I’m telling a joke.”

He told a “joke” he claims he heard about PSD and SRI: “I can’t refrain from telling a joke I heard yesterday, which I find awesome. There’s a joke according to which I nominated Mihai Tudose as Premier in order to take over the SRI, through him,” a smiling Dragnea said.

Tudose offers assurances he will step down if Dragnea is able to become PM. Dragnea: Don’t rush, get to work, never mind this

PM-designate Mihai Tudose stated on Wednesday that he will “obviously” step down if Liviu Dragnea is able to legally become Prime Minister, because that is the normal thing to do. While he was stating this, Liviu Dragnea told him not “to rush” and to “get to work.” Tudose however insisted he would want to step down if that were to happen.

Asked whether he would step down in case Liviu Dragne is able to legally become Premier, Mihai Tudose answered: “Obviously.”

Sitting next to Tudose, Liviu Dragnea smilingly told him not “to rush,” however the PM-designate again pointed out: “I would!”

He subsequently explained that it is normal in a democratic state for the party president to be Premier. “Throughout the world, in all democracies, the president of the ruling party is the nomination for the Prime Minister’s office. The moment that is possible in Romania too, it’s the natural path. It’s my opinion,” he said.

Dragnea replied again: “Get to work, never mind.”

The PSD President added he will not ask Tudose to tender an undated resignation and he is not interested in changing law no.90, which prevents him from being Premier.

“In what concerns Mihai Tudose, I haven’t asked him and I’m not asking him to do this, and I want us to no longer experience what we experienced. I’m not interested in changing the law, I don’t know whether it will change or not. Just like in the previous case, I’ve invested confidence in Mihai Tudose,” Dragnea said.

PSD Executive President Nicolae Badalau also suggested Tudose should step down if Dragnea is able to become Premier. “We can’t have two Prime Ministers,” Badalau said, reiterating that he considers Liviu Dragnea the best option for the Prime Minister’s office.

PM-designate: You don’t have to be an economist at the Economy Ministry, you have to understand how the economy works

Asked what makes Mihai Fifor best suited to be Economy Minister, since he is a philologist by trade, PM-designate Mihai Tudose said one does not have to be an economist at the Economy Ministry, being sufficient to understand how the economy works and to put one’s subordinates to work.

“You’re confusing the Economy Ministry with the Finance Ministry. You don’t have to be an economist at the Economy Minister, you have to understand how the economy works, to have the common sense to put to work those who are dealing with this and to push the projects toward the good direction, which Mr Mihai Fifor has,” PM-designate Mihai Tudose said.

Asked what makes Fifor suitable for the office of Economy Minister, since he is a philologist by trade, Tudose said the PSD Senator knows the governing platform very well.

“Capacity for work, determination and the desire to lead the governing platform to completion in this field. It’s sufficient, because he actively took part in all that the drafting of the governing platform entails, he knows very well what it’s about there, he’ll be convincing tomorrow at the hearings,” Tudose added.