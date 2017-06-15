PSD’s National Executive Committee votes to expel Sorin Grideanu from party and to submit no-confidence motion against his cabinet

PSD leaders met again on Thursday, at 2 p.m., at the party’s central headquarters in Kisellef, in a National Executive Committee meeting meant to establish the “constitutional” path to follow, considering Premier Sorin Grindeanu refuses to resign and they are unable to forward to President Klaus Iohannis a new nominee for the Premier’s office.

The National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party unanimously voted to expel Premier Sorin Grindeanu from the party, sources from the political formation told AGERPRES.

The Executive Committee also voted, on Thursday, unanimously, to submit a no-confidence motion against the Grindeanu Cabinet, the same sources mention.

The National Executive Committee of PSD on Wednesday unanimously voted to withdraw political support for Sorin Grindeanu’ Cabinet.

Grindeanu: I guarantee that I am not clinging in any way to the position of Prime Minister

Earlier on Thursday, Sorin Grindeanu stated he would like an ample consultation within the party, “with all those who work and truly believe in the PSD [Social Democratic Party]”, showing that the party “must remain a pillar of competence and responsibility”.

“I have been with PSD for over 20 years. And I assure you of my respect for everything you’ve done in this party. I guarantee that I am not clinging in any way to the position of Prime Minister that I currently hold also because of the support you have given me. I want to make sure that the President of Romania will again nominate a premier from the PSD, and then I am ready to resign. There is an imminent risk for PSD to lose governing, and at this moment we are actually transferring to President Iohannis all the power in Romania. We cannot accept this situation! I am proposing an ample consultation within the party with all those who work and truly believe in the PSD! I would like you to wisely weigh what you decide today. We have a duty towards Romania. Our party has always been a benchmark of stability, we are not defined by internal crises. PSD must remain a pillar of competence and responsibility,” Sorin Grindeanu communicated on his Facebook page.