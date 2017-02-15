PSD’s National Executive Council convened to discuss appointment of two new ministers and party tensions. Dragnea, Grindeanu deny any rift between them

The Social Democratic Party’s (PSD) National Executive Council (CExN) meeting that will discuss the appointment of the new Justice Minister and Business Environment Minister and the party’s internal situation, generated by the criticism levelled against its leadership, could be convened at the end of this week or early next week, PSD sources told Mediafax on Tuesday.

According to the same sources, also discussed at the meeting will be the appointment of a new Justice Minister, following Florin Iordache’s resignation, and a new Business and Entrepreneurship Environment Minister, following Florin Jianu’s resignation.

Likewise, also discussed will be the criticism that Iasi Mayor and PSD Vice President Mihai Chirica publicly levelled against PSD President Liviu Dragnea over the way in which the party is being led.

Liviu Dragnea on criticism levelled against him: PSD has always had “Chirica-like” members. What the PSD leader said when asked whether Sorin Grindeanu would be a better party leader

PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated on Tuesday, at the Supreme Court, that there is no fracture within PSD, “not even a sprained leg.” Referring to the criticism levelled by Iasi Mayor Mihai Chirica, Dragnea stated that the party “in its history, the party always had Chirica-like members.”

“There is no fracture within PSD. Not even a sprained leg. In its history, PSD always had Chirica-like members. In the following days, the party will express its view toward these voices which are, in fact, only one voice. Of course, it’s a very important voice. The same voice backed Iohannis when, despite the backing of the whole coalition that won the elections, he refused Ms Sevil Shhaideh. But we’ll discuss all of this within the party. In what concerns the relationship with Premier Sorin Grindeanu, it’s the same relationship we had before the talks on forming the Government, the same we are having today too,” Liviu Dragnea said after he was recently criticised by PSD Vice President and Iasi Mayor Mihai Chirica.

On Sunday, PSD Vice President Mihai Chirica launched an attack on party leader Liviu Dragnea, stating that “the policy of ruling with an iron fist is no longer valid” even though Dragnea was a good leader that helped the party obtain very good electoral results. Chirica was asked whether he is satisfied with the way PSD President Liviu Dragnea is leading the party. “Honestly? No. Had I been satisfied I would have remained silent and I would have accepted this. A different leadership is needed and a change in political management is needed,” the Iasi Mayor said.

Asked by journalists whether Sorin Grindeanu would be a better PSD leader, Dragnea said: “To quote a contemporary classic: Next question! We’ll all use this.”

In what concerns the information per which Victor Ponta could be nominated Justice Minister, Dragnea said: “I don’t think Victor wants this, but I said it long ago, Victor can hold any position in any Romanian Government. But the first say on this must belong to the head of Government who, after mulling some nominations, will have to present them to the coalition parties too and, of course, to the president who signs them.”

PSD national leader: There are two or three moles inside PSD. We’re keeping them for conservation breeding. Relationship with Grindeanu very good

PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated on Tuesday that his relationship with Premier Sorin Grindeanu is “very good,” despite some accusations levelled publicly and statements made by “moles.” Asked what he is going to do about the latter, the Social Democrats’ leader said that PSD is “keeping them for conservation breeding.”

“[The relationship] is very good. We are talking every day. We’re close to meeting every day too. I’ve talked with the Premier today (Tuesday – editor’s note), because I see it on television too, and we’re no longer children and we understood, what with the great break within PSD – which doesn’t exist –, what with the great break between me and the Government. We’ve concluded that we have to come out publicly, two or three times a week, for people to see us together, because I no longer know what we should say about this,” Dragnea said.

He stated that an attempt is being made to inculcate the idea that there is a problem within the party, however that is false and “this break does not exist.” “If what you’re saying is true, maybe there are colleagues of mine who, on seeing this on television, are starting to believe it, because a lie repeated endlessly risks becoming the truth,” the PSD President said.

Asked whether there are “moles” within the party, as he recently claimed, Dragnea ironically said that he spotted them using “open sources.” “I made an analysis based on open sources, an expression that an institution we all love is using. On open sources. We are analysing what some people have said in recent months,” he said.

Liviu Dragnea was also asked what he is going to do with them. “You are seeing them on television, two or three. We’re keeping them for conservation breeding.”

The PSD President also commented on the decisions adopted by PSD’s county branches, decisions to reconfirm him as party president through votes cast by the party’s local executive committees, pointing out he does not believe he has to ask higher party bodies such as the party conference to reconfirm him too.

PM Grindeanu: I’m not in quarrel neither with Dragnea, nor Tariceanu; I met with them

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu stated on Tuesday that he didn’t quarrel with Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea, nor with Co-Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, mentioning that he met with them during the day.

“Today I have met Mr. Dragnea. I have also met with Mr. Tariceanu,” Grindeanu stated on the Antena 3 private television station.

When asked if he quarreled with the two of them, the Prime Minister responded he did not.

Moreover, when asked if he wants to take the place of Liviu Dragnea at the leadership of the PSD, Grindeanu stated that, for now, he has “a lot of work to do at the Government.”

“For now, I have a lot of work to do at the Government, we have implemented together with the team and with the help of the coalition an extremely ambitious governing programme (…) and this is the concern I firstly have,” the Prime Minister added.

Former PM Ponta : No one proposed me the Justice Minister office

Former Prime Minister and Deputy of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Victor Ponta mentioned on Tuesday that he wasn’t proposed to take over the Justice Minister office in the current Grindeanu Cabinet.

“I said I’m not interested and I will not respond anymore to all the nonsense and gossips “of the square”/ but because serious people have asked me today, I have to mention: nobody proposed me to be the Minister of Justice and I absolutely don’t want such thing! Is it clear? (the last time I was Justice Minister I’ve made only mistakes),” Ponta wrote on his Facebook page.

On the other hand, Victor Ponta expressed his concern for Romania.

“I’m glad that I am not the only ‘madman’ that didn’t vote and support this useless and grotesque story with President’s referendums against the PSD! But I am very concerned for Romania – while our only subjects are: cases, handcuffs, protests, referendums, nobody gives a dam on: economy, European funds, investments, health care, education, foreign and regional politics!!! And you will see, very soon, what is the price we all have to pay! I haven’t seen such suicidal pleasure at any other nation!,” the PSD Deputy argued.