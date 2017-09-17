PSD’s number-two man accused of assaulting Liberal, criminal probe starts against Badalau. Social Democrat denies accusations, states he is not the fan of violence

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Executive President Niculae Badalau (photo) stated on Sunday, in reaction to PNL’s Marin Anton’s accusation he assaulted him, that the two had a verbal exchange and that he detests violence, believing that the Liberal is frustrated and wants to become a star. Badalau’s statements were backed by Giurgiu County Council Chairman Marian Minea, who said Marin Anton was not a guest at the wedding where the incident allegedly took place and that he has a past record in the county.

PNL’s Marin Anton claims PSD Executive President Niculae Badalau hit him in the face and threatened him. PSD’s Niculae Badalau denies the accusations, stating he was merely involved in a heated exchange and is not the fan of violence, not even of verbal violence.

Giurgiu County Police representatives stated for News.ro on Sunday that a criminal probe has started following the lodging of a complaint on the night of Saturday to Sunday.

“I simply had a verbal exchange with Mr Anton. I don’t know what this story is about. I disagree with violence, I hate violence,” Badalau stated for Antena3 private broadcaster, pointing out he is “stupefied by what is being said, because there were 500 witnesses there.”

The PSD leader emphasised he is not violent.

“I didn’t hit him. His political frustrations, the provocations he carries out, I don’t understand them,” Badalau added, stating he hates verbal violence too and his verbal exchange with Marin Anton lasted several seconds.

“He wants to become a star,” Niculae Badalau stated, adding he did not go to the police but would do so if summoned.

Giurgiu County Council Chairman Marian Minea also confirmed Badalau’s statements, adding that Marin Anton was not a guest at the wedding and he has a past record in the county when it comes to such incidents.

PNL: Aggressiveness is PSD’s sole argument; we demand Niculae Badalau be excluded from the party

The National Liberal Party (PNL) wants PSD Executive President Niculae Badalau censured following the incident with PNL’s Marin Anton, and even his exclusion from the party, deeming that “aggressiveness has become a habit in PSD.”

“We notice that aggressiveness has become a habit in PSD, a modus operandi. We are asking the current ruling party to censure Nicolae Badalau, PSD’s Executive President, even to exclude him from the party. It is unacceptable for an outstanding leader of a political party to physically assault another person. While Mirel Palada, the former spokesman of the Ponta Government, recently assaulted a USR representative, now it was the turn of another Opposition politician, but a member of PNL,” the Liberals point out.

They argue that the authorities have already confirmed that Nicolae Badalau assaulted Marin Anton, the PSD representative now being criminally probed for common assault.

“PNL considers Nicolae Badalau’s attitude completely unacceptable and notes that, unfortunately, the only argument of the current Government is the resort to force. The fist has in fact become the only argument for PSD! We are calling on PSD not to avoid taking a decision to censure Nicolae Badalau, aggressiveness not being the attribute of a party that rules Romania and that claims to be responsible. We ask PSD to publicly distance itself from this aggressive behaviour!” PNL adds.