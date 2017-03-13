PSD’s Ponta: I tendered my resignation from PSD to Liviu Dragnea; I await him to make a decision

Former Social Democrat Prime Minister Victor Ponta stated on Friday that he tendered his resignation from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to Chairman of the party Liviu Dragnea, whom he had a discussion with, revealing that the Social Democrat leader will “make the decision.”

“I have resigned. Today, I gave it [the resignation -e.n] to Mr. Dragnea, whom I had a pretty long discussion with. I have tendered my resignation. I haven’t written by hand for a long time, but I have written today. I expect Mr. Dragnea to make the decision,” Victor Ponta stated on the Antena 3 private television station.

He added that he doesn’t want to leave PSD and he might further still be a member of the party.

“I don’t want to leave PSD, instead I want to keep some rights that I have exercised throughout Mr. Nastase tenure and also during Mr. Geoana’s, namely the right to support PSD when things are going in the right direction and to say my opinion when I believe that there are things to be straightened out,” Victor Ponta mentioned.

“I am a PSD member and honestly I believe that I still might be, because I have no anger on the PSD members, nor on the voters of PSD or on the majority of my colleagues. (…) But, because there is no other possibility, I do what I have been doing since I become member of PSD, from 2002: when I like things I support them with all my heart, I fight for them, when there are some things that aren’t going too well, I afford to tell them. If this is bothering or if the leadership believes that this is unacceptable, doesn’t it [the leadership-e.n.] need to carry out a meeting as it did for that man, Chirica. I, however, am a serious man, we shake hands and stay friends,” Ponta stated.

In respect to the discussion with Liviu Dragnea, Pontea stated: “I had a very long discussion and don’t you imagine that we hit each other with glasses on the head, it wasn’t the case. (…) We saw each other at midday.”

When asked when the rupture from Liviu Dragnea produced, Ponta mentioned the moment in which he stated his opinion about the manner in which the government emergency ordinance (GEO) No.13 was handled.

“Probably since the moment in February, when I publicly came out and stated my opinion, namely that the manner in which the story with the Ordinance No.13 was handled was disastrous. And I still believe that everyone agrees with me, even the most fierce member of PSD,” Ponta stated.

He said that the lines between him and Liviu Dragnea ended. “I told him: ‘Liviu, ok I get it, there is no point to fight and get upset over it. You have the unanimous support of fellows from villages and cities, as everyone said you consulted with the Executive Committee when you proposed Mrs. Sevil Shhaideh.’ (…) when did he consult with the Executive Committee, when did he propose Sevil Shhaided, I believe they burned with coffee when they saw it on the television. I don’t burn myself with coffee when I see certain appointments in the Government,” Ponta said.

PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea stated on Thursday that he will immediately break Victor Ponta’s blank resignation, if it will be sent to him, that he gave to him six years from his life, and now he cannot tell he’s one of his enemies, like a tilting doll, and that he “was punched” for him, at the Government and at the party, as many times at needed.

“I gave six years from my life to Victor Ponta. Let’s get it straight. Sorry. Both at the party and at the Government, I appeared in the frontline as many times as it was needed. I was also punched. Just to know what we are talking about. But I can’t say that I am Victor Ponta’s enemy since tomorrow or since yesterday. I cannot turn around like this, ‘cause I’m not a tilting doll” Dragnea sated for Romania TV.

Being asked what he will do if Ponta’s blank resignation will be sent to him, Dragnea answered: “Blank resignation? If he comes to me, I will immediately break it. Not to spend paper for nothing. I don’t play with these things. Ponta will definitely not leave PSD because I chased him away”.

Mihai Chirica, recently suspended from the positions he had inside PSD, about Victor Ponta’s blank resignation: Either you resign, or you don’t!

Iasi Mayor Mihai Chirica commented on Friday in a press conference about Victor Ponta’s intention to submit his blank resignation from PSD, saying that “it’s a matter which could draw attention”, but “either you resign, or you don’t”, according to the MEDIAFAX correspondent.

The former leader of PSD Iasi, who now is a simple party member, was asked on Friday, in a press conference held at the Iasi City Hall, about Victor Ponta’s announcement on the blank resignation; the Mayor compared the situation to the one in which he was few weeks ago, stating that the former PM’s gesture draws attention on certain problems existing inside PSD, but “either you resign, or you don’t”.

“I assumed anything I had to say with maximum responsibility, both in blank and in beautiful colors, light colored, not too shadowy. Blank resignation is a matter which can draw attention, but usually you should do it very clearly and convincing when you want to take a stand. Either you resign, or you don’t. So this it’s very simply to approach this subject. It draws attention on some ruptures inside the party, which are more and more obvious and probably with long-term consequences which cannot be assessed right now” stated Mihai Chirica, the Iasi Mayor.

Former PM Victor Ponta stated on Wednesday that he will send his blank resignation from the party to the PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea, mentioning that when he will really bother him, he can take it into account and dismiss him.

PSD Vice Chairman Mihai Chirica, Interim Chairman of PSD Iasi, has been suspended from all the political positions on February 22, at the meeting of the National Executine Committee (CExN) of PSD, without being excluded from the party; he claimed that the party leader Liviu Dragnea has been misinformed on his public statements.