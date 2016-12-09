PSD’s Ponta: Sunday, we must make sure Ciolos, PNL, USR will not steal votes

MP Victor Ponta of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) told a news conference on Thursday in southwestern city of Targu Jiu that on Sunday, the general election day, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos, the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) will probably “want to tamper with the votes, for a fraudulent election.”

The former PSD national leader said that all that happened this week “all the efforts deployed by Mr Ciolos, PNL, USR was how to justify Sunday’s fraud.”

He said PSD will win the general election and starting the Monday after the poll the party will implement its electoral programme, about which he said “it was the only [governing] programme to have been unveiled in this strange electioneering.”

“We have to make sure they will not steal our votes on Sunday. I believe that all the efforts this week deployed by Mr Ciolos, PNL and USR were to justify Sunday’s fraud. It is a fairy-tale that there was some emotion, that they argued with [private broadcaster] Antena 3, they probably want to tamper with the ballots and explain how it happened. I believe PSD and the other democratic parties left in Romania will defend their votes; we will win, and starting on Monday we will have to implement the programme unveiled by PSD, which in fact was the only governing programme to have been unveiled in this strange electioneering period. There is no othes such programme, except for PSD’s, which is a good programme we are backing, which [PSD national leader] Liviu Dragnea has very well explained; we have all explained it very well, and it will mean, for 2017-2020, us continuing all the good things from 2012-2015 and cleaning in 2016 after these so-called technocrats,” said Ponta.

He added that on Election Day he will cast his ballot at a polling station in Targu-Jiu, where he is up for re-election on PSD’s ticket, alongside PSD Gorj leader and Senate candidate Florin Carciumaru.