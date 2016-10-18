PSD’s simple motion against Justice Minister adopted by Lower Chamber. Raluca Pruna stays in office

At a plenary vote session on Tuesday, the Chamber of Deputies passed by 155 ayes an unqualified motion on justice matters tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

As many as 60 MPs did not vote. The chamber debated the motion one week previously.

The 80 sponsors of the unqualified motions are calling on Justice Minister Raluca Pruna to step down after the minister told a plenary meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSM) that she lied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) when telling them about the funds earmarked for penitentiaries in Romania.

“On June 14, 2016, Justice Minister Raluca Pruna went before the ECHR to lodge and support a piece of legislation including measures taken and to be taken to improve detention conditions at Romania’s penitentiaries. After her presentation, the justice minister told a plenary meeting of CSM of October 6, 2016 that ‘I went before ECHR and lied – and I mean lied well – by telling that we had secured the 150-million-euro budget for each of seven penitentiaries, almost one billion euro in total, but that was just good intentions, as in reality the money was not in the budget.’ Mrs Pruna’s misstatement is a lie in relation to two things: a lie regarding a document bearing the signature of Romanian dignitaries, while the second is the fact that a high-ranking dignitary of Romania lied to an intentional organisation,” reads the motion.

The motion says Parliament has approved 1,157,669,000 lei for the National Administration of Penitentiaries for 2016, 71,855,000 lei of which were own revenues. Since the budget was approved and up until June, more pieces of legislation were approved bringing additional funds to what had been earmarked.

“How could they have possible earmarked in one year more than one billion lei for the construction of seven penitentiaries when there was no feasibility study? Who authorised Raluca Pruna to go before ECHR with a document comprising misinformation? What measures did the prime minister take when he learned about the false representations of the justice minister of June 14, 2016? He cannot pretend he did not know, given that it was about a document that was forwarded to an international body in a case involving Romania. Was the justice minister compelled to submit the correct information to ECHR?” reads the motion.

The motion also mentions reproaches from magistrates’ association about the magistrates’ actual workplaces.

Pruna: If the Premier decides I have to leave, I’ll leave

Justice Minister Raluca Pruna stated on Tuesday that the simple motion adopted by the Lower Chamber will not automatically lead to her resignation and that only the Premier can ask her to leave the Government.

“There are no repercussions in the sense of being automatically sacked as a result of this motion. Of course, now I’m part of a governmental team, it remains to be seen what the Premier decides. If the Premier decides I have to leave, I’ll leave. If the Premier decides I have to stay until the end of my tenure, I will stay until the end of my tenure,” Raluca Pruna stated after the Lower Chamber adopted the simple motion.

She added that the simple motion is something stipulated by the legal framework in force.

“We are a pluralistic society and we can’t all agree. The motion was adopted with 155 votes and I believe there were 60 MPs who didn’t vote. So the motion passed,” Pruna pointed out.

Likewise, she emphasised that her use of metaphors is not illegal. “Yes, I use metaphors and I take the liberty to talk as I can, using the Romanian language’s entire richness of words. I take responsibility for this,” the Justice Minister concluded in defence of her statement that she lied before the ECHR when saying that the Justice Ministry has a budget of 1 billion Euros for 7 penitentiaries.

According to the legal provisions, the Government is not forced to sack the minister even if Parliament adopts the simple motion.

Justice Minister: The motion was filed against me because I chose to say that the emperor is naked

The Justice Minister told Lower Chamber lawmakers on Tuesday that the motion was filed against her because she chose to say that the emperor is naked. She also asked the experienced MPs why they think the situation has come to the point in which people are protesting in the street against corruption.

“I didn’t become [Justice Minister] for notoriety, nor did I plan to be popular. My only stake is to put my and my team’s skill in the service of the judiciary and of the citizen who benefits from this public service,” Raluca Pruna said at the start of her speech before the Lower Chamber, insisting that her mandate does not have a partisan stake.

She declared herself “a free person who takes responsibility for her statements,” stating that nobody can take away her freedom to signal problems “swept under the rug” and that the motion was filed because she took it upon herself to say, “using a figurative manner of speaking, that the emperor is naked.”

Pruna once again explained her professional experience and emphasised that she and her team are working “with honesty and responsibly,” that she expected to be criticised, to be the target of “malicious comments” and things taken out of context, but did not anticipate their magnitude.

“I see fit to use this freedom, that nobody can take away, in order to signal enormous arrears and problems swept under the rug for years on end. (…) I believe that we can no longer endlessly continue pretending we don’t understand what this is about. I’m here, before you, because I had the courage to say, using a figurative manner of speaking, that the emperor is naked,” she emphasised.

The Justice Minister asked the experienced MPs why they think people took to the street after the Colectiv tragedy chanting “corruption kills.”

“I want to ask you, lawmakers who have many years of political experience, why does Romanian society have such high expectations 26 years after regaining democracy? Why did Romanians feel the need of a political change demanded in the street? Why did we end up in the situation in which tens of thousands of Romanians took to the streets and exasperatedly chanted ‘corruption kills’?” she asked the MPs, referring to the context in which the Ciolos Government took office.

Raluca Pruna also talked about the conditions in Romanian penitentiaries. “The problem could not have appeared overnight. We are now writing the chronicle of a long-postponed problem and of a long-foretold crisis,” she explained, reiterating the measures that the Justice Ministry has adopted in order to improve living conditions in prisons.

The Justice Minister also criticised the Senate for modifying the government emergency ordinance concerning “convicts-cum-writers.” “The ordinance came into force on 31 August 2013 and I was hoping it would restore some of the destroyed dignity of Romanian scientific research through more rigor and a stricter control of the papers’ scientific character. The emergency ordinance is now in Parliament and I sadly note that an amendment raising the sentence reduction quota back to 20 days for each scientific paper or invention has been proposed and unanimously adopted within the Senate’s Human Rights Commission,” she accused.

Justice Minister Raluca Pruna stated at the CSM’s meeting on October 5 that she lied at the ECHR when she said that she has a budget of almost 1 billion Euros for seven penitentiaries, when in fact the Government does not have that sum in the budget, arguing that her statement represented “good intentions.”

“You know how it is, judge? It’s like in the case of the penitentiaries, when I went to the ECHR and lied, and I’m saying that correctly, lied at the ECHR, because I thought that if I am handed over a document signed by a Romanian state official… So I lied there by saying we have allocated for seven penitentiaries a budget of 150 million Euros per penitentiary, ergo almost 1 billion Euros, but these were just good intentions, because in reality we do not have these funds in the budget. That’s what happened in what concerns the investments too. It doesn’t cost me or any other minister anything to draft a very nice document, to say we need 2 billion Euros to have top infrastructure in Romania, but as long as you lack the budget these things won’t happen. So this Government, whom I feel obligated to defend, not necessarily because I am its member, this Government inherited this collection of good intentions. And I had to come up and say I can’t build seven penitentiaries because I lack the funds (…),” Raluca Pruna the Superior Magistracy Council (CSM) meeting held on October 5.

Raluca Pruna made that statement “against the backdrop of the lack of investments for courts, the need to have these investments and the necessity of multi-annual budgeting,” the Justice Minister subsequently explained in a press release.

Klaus Iohannis: It’s a vote that will have to be analysed within Gov’t

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that a motion does not automatically result in the sacking of the minister targeted by it.

“Of course, it’s a vote that will have to be analysed within the Government. The Premier in particular has to conduct this analysis and, along with the minister concerned, will surely take a decision,” Klaus Iohannis stated.

Gov’t Spokesman Iolu: PM took note of motion on Justice; believes Raluca Pruna must stay in office

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos took note of the simple motion voted in Parliament against Justice Minister Raluca Pruna and believes that she must stay in office, as parliamentarians didn’t have objections on her tenure, but clarified certain statements made by her, Government Spokesman Liviu Iolu points out.

“The Prime Minister believes that the Justice Minister was called before Parliament not for what she has done or hasn’t done in the area she manages, but for what she said. At the same time, the Prime Minister believes that parliamentarians wanted through this motion to clarify certain statements made by Mrs Pruna – in a broader context, related to the financial investments in Justice – and didn’t have consistent objections on the mandate or the objectives assumed by the Justice Minister. For this reason, the Prime Minister believes that Mrs Minister must continue her activity and further manage the portfolio she holds,” the Government Spokesman’s statement shows.