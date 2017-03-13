Public Prosecution Office: Probe into GEO 13, ongoing, regards the criminal offences of misappropriation or destruction of written documents

The Public Prosecution Office says a probe into controversial government emergency ordinance (GEO) no.13 is ongoing and it regards the criminal offences of misappropriation or destruction of written documents as well as misrepresentations, insisting that the prosecutor is under an obligation to make sure the truth is ascertained based on evidence.

In a press statement released on Monday, the Public Prosecution Office provides some clarifications requested by the media about the fate of the case generically called “GEO 13,” given that the Constitutional Court published its ruling on it on February 27 and there were some rumours around on the same topic.

“The case is pending at the Criminal Investigation and Forensics Section of the Prosecution Office with the Supreme Court of Justice; there is a probe underway that concerns offences penalised by the law: misappropriation or destruction of written documents as well as written misrepresentations,” reads the statement.

The office mentions that the case was registered with the Criminal Investigation and Forensics Section after the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) said it had no jurisdiction over the case. The section has been handed a case that regards some misdeeds penalised by the criminal law, including aiding and abetting; dishonest misrepresentation of facts to Romania’s Parliament or President in connection with the activity of the government or a ministry thereof able to harm the interest of the state, as provided for in Article 8 (1) (b) of Law 115/1999; misappropriation or destruction of written documents; misappropriation or destruction of evidence; written misrepresentation.

“Under the legal provisions in force, the prosecutor is under an obligation to make sure that the truth is ascertained based on evidence in regards with the facts and circumstances of the case he or she is entrusted to solve, while the court will be empowered to exercise oversight over documents and the measures ordered by the prosecutor,” reads the statement.

On Monday, the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) claimed that the investigations in the GEO 13 case were carried out in line with legal provisions and with the jurisprudence of the High Court of Justice, according to which the prosecutor has the obligation to carry out an investigation in order to find out the truth, including in situations in which the complaint concerns the adoption of acts published in the Official Journal.

The DNA pointed out that the Constitutional Court decisions concern constitutional principles that had not been analysed prior to its adoption and that could have led to different interpretations.

In the substantiation of its ruling, which noted the existence of a juridical conflict of a constitutional nature between the Public Ministry and the DNA on one hand and the Government on the other, the Constitutional Court pointed out that the DNA prosecutors’ probe into the adoption of GEO 13 did not fall under their prerogatives, since they cannot probe the advisability and legality of a legislative act adopted by the lawmaker.

The Public Ministry pointed out, on Friday evening, that it is “carefully” analysing the Constitutional Court’s reasoning on the existence of a juridical conflict between the DNA and the Government, “with the decision set to be respected exactly by prosecutors.”