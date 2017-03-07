Public Prosecution Service unveils 2016 activity report. Number of defendants indicted for corruption tripled in last decade, says Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar

*President Iohannis: I’m waiting for the Revolution and Miners’ Riots investigations to be finalised by the book, through clear and fast decisions

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar on Tuesday said that Romania’s prosecutors in 2016 solved 569,673 cases and indicted 63,722 individual defendants, up 8.2 percent from 2015, while the number of final acquittals dwindled significantly.

“In 2016, 63,722 individual defendants were sent to court, up 8.2 percent from 2015. There was a continuing positive trend in this area. The increase from reference year 2009 was 27 percent, which indicates an increase in the judiciary’s efficacy in disciplining society,” Lazar told a meeting where the 2016 activity report of the Public Prosecution Service was unveiled.

Lazar said there was a 10-percent drop in people sent to court under pre-trial detention in 2016, explaining that the decrease is the result of balanced evaluations by prosecutors, given that pre-trial detention is an exceptional punishment and only taken when other preventive measures fail to achieve the goals.

Obvious to that, he said, is a proportional increase in the number of court files where court supervision was ordered, and such development is an example of the Public Prosecution Service adjusting its practice for the constant jurisprudence of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

In 2016, 569,673 cases were solved, making up 32.1 percent of the total caseload.

“The number of pending cases as of the end of the statistical period was 1,117,702 in 2016, compared to 1,095,394 in 2015. This very important indicator permanently scrutinised by Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) experts increased by an insignificant 2 percent. That is a special achievement, given that previously the indictor would increase continually and significantly. An analysis of the quality of criminal prosecution in 2016 shows the number of defendants finally acquitted in 2016 dropped significantly from 2015, and even more from 2013, with just 809 final acquittals, 118 of which as a result of offences being decriminalised,” said Lazar.

Moreover, out of the finally acquitted, just 30 had been under pre-trial detention – down 25 percent from 2015 – with their share in the total number of defendants indicted in 2016 standing at 1.3 percent. Property returning ordered by courts made up just 0.46 percent of the cases before courts.

Lazar went on to say that as far as case resolution celerity was concerned, about half of the total cases were solved in less than six months after being registered.

In his opinion, this indicator has to be improved by specialising prosecutors and police officers.

“Exigence on the part of prosecutors determined a nearly 5-percent drop from the previous year in the share that rulings in favour of dropping prosecution had in the total number of solved cases. We can notice a continual rise in the average of individual defendants indicted, to 100,000 in 2007-2016 with the exception of a sudden drop in 2014,” said Lazar.

In the last decade, a continual rise was also registered in corruption crimes prosecuted by the National Anticorruption Directorate and by other prosecutor’s offices, the number of defendants indicted for corruption tripling, Lazar added.

Most defendants indicted last year committed crimes against public safety, which are almost superimposed to traffic crimes.

The share held by crimes against persons was just 5 percent lower than the one held by crimes against property, this pointing to a growth in violence against the person, “a criminology marker that will require corrections in the matter of the repression strategy,” Lazar added.

The Prosecutor General pointed out that the share held by tax evasion crimes was very low, namely 3 percent of the total defendants indicted.

“We know that, in actual fact, these crimes have a very high share. The situation signalled points to some shortcomings in detecting and criminally prosecuting these crimes,” Lazar pointed out.

The share held by defendants indicted for crimes against property represents 24.2 percent of the total number of indictments, but these crimes’ indictment degree has been on a downward trend in the last two years compared to the whole 2007-2016 period. According to the Prosecutor General, this is due to the fact that, starting in 2014, reconciliation has removed criminal responsibility in the case of theft.

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar praised the DNA’s activity on Tuesday, at the Public Ministry’s 2016 activity review, deeming it “considerable, labelled as impressive in the CVM.” Likewise, Augustin Lazar pointed out that the prosecutors’ exigency caused a 5-percent year-on-year drop in the share held by dropped criminal prosecution cases in the total number of cases solved other than by indictment.

“More than half of the cases were solved within less than 6 months since notification. DNA’s activity has been considerable, characterised as impressive in the CVM. We note the final sentencing of magistrates, lawmakers, dignitaries, for corruption. DIICOT had good results, a rise of more than 28 percent in the number of indictments standing out. The biggest quantity of cocaine in history was seized,” Augustin Lazar stated.

Likewise, the Prosecutor General warned that corruption crimes are on the rise and the number of defendants indicted for corruption has tripled.

The meeting in which the Public Ministry’s 2016 activity report was presented was also attended by President Klaus Iohannis, Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, Interior Minister Carmen Dan, Supreme Magistracy Council (CSM) Mariana Ghena, Supreme Court President Cristina Tarcea, National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi, Directorate for the Investigation of Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Chief Prosecutor Daniel Horodniceanu, and foreign diplomats.

President Iohannis praised the Public Ministry’s 2016 activity: Remain loyal to the ‘nobody is above the law’ norm

President Klaus Iohannis praised the Public Ministry’s 2016 activity on Tuesday, stating that it contributed to restoring the citizens’ confidence in the judiciary, but warned that prosecutors must remain “loyal” to the norm according to which nobody is above the law and must respect the citizens’ liberties and rights.

“The balance sheet speaks for itself: almost 570,000 cases solved, comprising 47,000 indictments and over 63,000 defendants indicted. These are impressive figures for your institution. (…) The representation of society’s general interests and the defence of rule of law cannot be conceived without ensuring the citizens’ rights and liberties, principles defined extremely clearly in the Constitution,” Iohannis said at the Public Ministry’s 2016 activity review.

He stated that the consolidation of rule of law in Romania also depends on the Public Ministry’s capacity to fulfil its prerogatives in a balanced manner, acting to an equal extent to protect a public interest but also to respect the citizens’ rights and liberties.

“Justice is, first of all, a public service. The consolidation of the citizens’ confidence in justice with each passing year is a signal that democracy is maturing in Romania. Romanians are becoming ever more vigilant to backsliding from the rule of law, but even more determined to defend their rights and liberties, aspects closely linked to the perception on corruption too,” the Head of State said.

The President emphasised that an ever-growing part of society has ever-growing expectations from the whole judiciary, and the Public Ministry must acquit itself of the responsibilities it has.

“The more so important is for you to remain loyal to the constitutional norm “Nobody is above the law” and to exercise your prerogatives with objectivity, without being influenced by the capacity of the person investigated or by his/her political or other types of affiliations. (…) For the Romanian state to be able to protect rights and liberties, to be able to ensure the observance of the rule of law and of society’s general interests, we need an independent and efficient Public Ministry, a corps of prosecutors that would live up to all the current challenges,” the President said.

He also asked for the increased improvement of criminal prosecution acts.

“I expect by-the-book completion of investigations on Revolution and Miners’ Riots”

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that he expects the completion of the investigations in the case of the Revolution and the Miners’ Riots and clear, fast, comprehensive and legal decisions.

“I very much appreciated that the Public Ministry is making sustained efforts for re-establishing the truth and for holding accountable those who are responsible for the crimes committed during communism and in the troubled period that followed it, that is why I expect, same as the Romanian society, the by-the-book completion of the investigations on the Revolution and the Miners’ Riots, through clear and as fast as possible, thorough and legal decisions,” the head of state said at the presentation of the activity report for 2016 of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

He maintained that, “through the professionalism and verticality in fulfilling the mission the Public Ministry is tasked with,” prosecutors contribute to restoring the citizens’ confidence in the act of justice in Romania.

“I congratulate you once more for the activity carried out last year and through my presence here today I want to assure you that you have me as a partner in the effort of making Romania a consolidated democracy, a country where the law is unanimously respected, and justice is served equally for all,” Iohannis concluded.

The “1989 Revolution” case is one of the most delayed investigations in the history of the Romanian judiciary. Prosecutors must establish the causes of 709 deaths, the wounding of 1,855 persons through gunfire, the wounding of 343 persons through other forms of violence and the illegal detention of 924 persons.

In November 2016, the military prosecutors of the High Court’s Prosecutor’s Office ordered the criminal probe extended to include crimes against humanity too.

Writer Mircea Dinescu, ex-Premier Petre Roman, Laszlo Tokes and Ion Caramitru were recently heard as witnesses in this case.

On 23 December 2016, the High Court’s Prosecutor’s Office announced the start of criminal proceedings in the ‘Miners’ Riots of 13-15 June 1990’ case, for crimes against humanity, against Ion Iliescu (Chairman of the Provisional National Union Council and President of Romania at the time), ex-Premier Petre Roman, ex-Deputy Premier Gelu Voican Voiculescu, former Romanian Intelligence Service Director Virgil Magureanu, former First Vice President of the National Salvation Front Nicolae Dumitru, and General (ret.) Mugurel Cristian Florescu (former Deputy Prosecutor General and head of the Directorate of Military Prosecutor’s Offices).

Criminal proceedings for crimes against humanity also started against Admiral (ret.) Emil “Cico” Dumitrescu (at the time, member of the Provisional National Union Council and head of the General Directorate for Culture, Press and Sport within the Interior Ministry), Cazimir Ionescu (former Vice President of the Provisional National Union Council), Adrian Sarbu (former chief of cabinet and Prime Minister’s aide in June 1990), Miron Cozma (former president of the Executive Bureau of the ‘Valea Jiului’ League of Free Mining Unions).

Also indicted were Matei Drella (union leader at the Barbateni mine at the time the guilty acts were allegedly committed), Cornel Burlec Plaies (former deputy minister within the Mines Ministry), General (ret.) Vasile Dobrinoiu (former commander of the Interior Ministry’s Superior Military School for Officers), General (ret.) Petre Petre (former commander of Army Base 0575 Magurele, which belonged to the Interior Ministry).

In the same case, military prosecutors continue to criminally probe 18 other suspects, also for crimes against humanity.

Victor Ciorbea, Gelu Voican Voiculescu, Andrei Plesu, Adrian Sarbu, Miron Cozma, Petre Roman, Ion Iliescu, Virgil Magureanu and Emil “Cico” Dumitrescu have been heard in this case since the start of the year.

“Calling into question the authority of court rulings or the independence of the judiciary affects Romania”

President Klaus Iohannis underlined at the meeting in which the 2016 activity report of the Prosecution Service was unveiled that the latest reports on Romania’s judiciary reform progress under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) mentioned the country’s progress but underscored that calling into question the authority of court rulings or independence of magistrates affects Romania.

He added that Romania has made remarkable progress in the field of justice ten years after joining the European Union.

“The Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) for Romania will be lifted when the four benchmarks – independence and efficiency of the judiciary, integrity and the fight against corruption – will be met by the country and will become irreversible. The latest CVM reports have constantly pointed out the country’s progress in the field of justice, but they also advised sustainability. And yet, attempts to return to the status quo ante reform and calling into question the authority of court rulings or the independence of magistrates only slow down this progress while directly affecting Romania,” Iohannis told a meeting where the 2016 activity report of the Public Prosecution Service was unveiled.

He went on to say that the objective is for the progress of judiciary reform to become irreversible.

He pointed out that 2016 is the second year when no specific recommendations were made under the CVM report, but emphasis was placed on preventive mechanisms and the implementation of the strategic framework drawn up by Romania.

“Attacks on prosecutors and judges have witnessed a worrying increase of late. That is why defending the independence and impartiality of the judiciary as well as the professional reputation of magistrates is as much needed now as ever. No consolidated democracy or genuine rule of law can be imagined in the absence of an independent judiciary that is immune to political pressure,” added Iohannis.

He said Romanians “have unequivocally showed that they want to live in a country that is free from corruption, where justice penalises the wrong doers, a state that prioritises law, rules and fairness to the detriment of abuses.”

“The Public Prosecution Service will have to continue facing challenges that are still at a high level. More efficient case building, increased attention to the criminal investigation steps while respecting the fundamental human rights, reducing caseload and balancing the workload of prosecutorial offices are just some of those challenges. But, I am convinced that through constant dialogue and by placing public interest always at the centre of your attention such challenges will be easy to overcome,” said Iohannis.

ICCJ President: “I notice the cold and dry figures”

High Court of Justice (ICCJ) President Cristina Tarcea stated at the meeting that the institution’s results are good, however the figures presented by Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar are “cold and dry,” characterising the activity of the judiciary.

“I have a metaphor in mind: prosecutors and judges are like the two halves of an apple, prosecutors the extroverted one, judges the introverted one. I’ve listened to the conclusions of the Prosecutor General and I notice cold and dry figures, which characterise the activity of the judiciary. The overloading of prosecutor’s offices, of courts, few are aware of it and understand what it means. Even fewer are realising there are other problems that prosecutor’s offices and courts are facing: unsuitable headquarters, insufficient material means, insufficient human resources, unstable or inadequate legislation, an often-hostile social environment. The results are good, they are noticed not only in combating criminality but also in representing the interests of society, of the rule of law, of citizens’ liberties. Many persons who set themselves up as commentators of the prosecutors’ activity do not know they also play a role in civil lawsuits. Even fewer know that the Public Ministry has a special role and its own significance in what concerns the mechanisms to unify judiciary praxes,” the ICCJ President said at the Public Ministry’s activity review meeting.