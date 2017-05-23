Public sector pay bill clears Senate

Senators adopted on Tuesday the Uniform Public Pay Law, in the form that was approved by the Labor Committee, and the law will be sent to the Deputies’ Chamber, which is the decisional body.

The draft law obtained 85 “pros”, 12 abstentions and 10 “cons”.

“The Romanian Parliament adopted the government program which provides a new Pay Law establishing average increases of 56% for the salaries and an additional wage bill of RON 32 billion in four years. The law was necessary to correct the dysfunctionalities in the pay system, which mean that: the manager of the institution doesn’t necessary have the highest salary. At the bottom of the pyramid, the salaries are very small, while at the top they are very high. In this regard, the new law provides as follows: a difference between the central, territorial and local administration, where the manager of the institution has the highest salary; correcting the salary dysfunctionalities according to the principle “same salary for the same work”, to which seniority and the level of the studies are added, according to the Labor Minister, Lia Vasilescu.

During the debates in the Labor Committee, Senators rejected a law text providing the recalculation of the special and military pensions; a different law will establish the way of calculation. The Labor Minister explained that the only structural change was made on the pay system of the local public administration, as a first step of decentralization.

“Salaries will be established according to the classification and the hierarchy, by the county and local councils, through decisions of the county and local councils. Pay attention, they will not be established by mayors or presidents of the county councils, but by the local and county councils. (…) The budgetary impact is of RON 32 billion by the year of 2020, namely RON 43 billion by 2022. There is no communication problem with MFP (Public Finance Ministry – e.n.) on this matter, as it was suggested. Both we and the Finance Ministry said the same thing” Vasilescu added.