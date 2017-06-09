Public service trade unionists calls on Ombudsman, court to step in to rectify public pay bill

The National Public Service Trade Union (SNFP) is calling on the President, the Ombudsman and the Constitutional Court to step in on the uniform public pay bill to iron out what it calls increasingly larger negative discrimination among similar public servant categories, reads a SNFP press statement released on Friday.

SNFP also argues that the MPs acted arrogantly when specialist committee members of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies discussed with trade unions.

“In the absence of real negotiations over the bill so that the bill may connect the public workers to a governmental wage policy and increase employees’ trust in the public employer, the arrogance displayed by the MPs when the specialist committees of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies has betrayed the disdain of the people in power for social partners, as well as unconstitutionality of provisions in the bill that did not want to be rectified for several categories of public servants, especially local public administration employees, leaving the employees to be instruments to satisfy political interests because of pay pressure,” reads the statement.

Given the circumstances, says SNFP, the President, the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) and the Ombudsman should step in to rectify the uniform public pay bill and get rid of discriminations therein.

“We are urging Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis, Ombudsman Victor Ciorbea and the Constitutional Court to come to our support by taking a stand, each at the level of office held, to right these injustices and iron out increasingly wider negative discrimination inside the same category of public workers expected to emerge with the coming into force of the bill,” SNFP Chairman Sebastian Oprescu is quoted as saying in the statement.