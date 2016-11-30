Public wages draft law: Smallest wage in budget sector 1625 RON; biggest – 22000 RON

The draft Law regarding the wages for staff paid from public funds proposes 116 wage classes, the smallest wage in the budgetary sector to be 1625 RON (approximately 359 EUR), with the largest to be 22,000 RON (approximately 4870 EUR). (1 EUR = 4.5162 RON)

According to the mentioned draft, distributed on Wednesday by the labor union federations, in the budgetary sector, the largest base wage is 13 times larger than the smallest base wage. The law’s enforcement could start as early as July 1, 2017 and could extend until 2021, yet the draft law does not mention the annual percentage of increase.

The draft also stipulates that if the base wage for June 2017 is larger than those mentioned in the annexes to the current draft law, the base wages had in June 2017 will remain in effect.