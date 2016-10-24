Publicis Romania, “The Agency of the Year” at the Golden Drum 2016, the most important advertising festival in the Central and Eastern Europe

Romanian success in Slovenia, within the Golden Drum 2016 festival, the most important advertising festival in the Central and Eastern Europe, where Publicis Romania won the title of the Agency of the Year.

“It’s an outstanding result, which honors me and makes me happy. Maybe many years ago, I would have said that such a result is not possible, but I’ve always believed that ‘nothing is impossible’. Together with a wonderful team and with a lot of work, we really did it. All the 7 campaigns were rewarded, in almost all the categories in which they were registered. I am also very happy for the results in the digital field, which is already a tradition supported by the success of the last years obtained together with Nurun, the digital Agency, a part f the Pubicis Groupe Romania”, stated Jorg Riommi, Chief Creative Officer – Publicis România.

Publicis Romania obtained 17 nominalizations and 13 trophies – 2 Grand Prix, 5 Golden Drums, 6 Silver Drums, to which they added the great trophy “Golden Rose” – the most wanted award of the festival within which 26 countries have participated.

The rewarded and nominated campaigns were made for: Carrefour (4 trophies), Oppo, FIA&ACR, Arcub, We Plant Good Deeds in Romania, “Grigore Antipa” National Museum of Natural History & WWF Romania, Dacia.

Also this year, Publicis Romania together with Nurun obtained other 43 trohies and 16 nominalizations at the festivals: Cannes Lions, D&AD, New York Festivals, Effie Awards, Art Directors Club of Europe (ADC*E), AD Stars, Fibra Awards.

Moreover, this year’s results from Cannes Lions brought the 1st place for Publicis Romania in the Publicis Worldwide network from the Central and Eastern Europe, and the 4th place at the global level, after Marcel Paris, Publicis Italy and Duval Guillaume Belgium agencies.

Created in 2004, Golden Drum, the festival of the New Europe, is one of the largest and most important advertising events, rewarding and gathering the creativity of more than 37 different countries and cultures , from Austria to Russia, from Israel to Turkey.