Q1 net economic investments down 3.1 pct to 12.8 bln lei

Net investment in national economy dropped 3.1 pct in Q1 2017 from the same period of 2016 to 12.83 billion lei, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday.

The decline in investments in the first quarter of the year was due to the 17.9 pct drop in other expenses, to 1.15 billion lei, and the 6.6 pct dip in plant and equipment (means of transport included) to 6.16 billion lei. On the other hand, new construction works increased by 5 pct in Q1 to 5.51 billion lei in current prices.

According to the INS, compared to the first quarter of 2016, in Q1 2017 the share of net investment in new construction works was up 4.6 percentage points, while the share of net investment in other expenses dropped 2.4 percentage points, and the weight of investment in plant and equipment (means of transport included) dropped 2.2 percentage points.

More than a third (35.3 pct) of investment went into industry, down from 36.6 pct between January and March 2016, 30.5 pct was trade-oriented (as to 30.7 pct in the same period of 2016), 25.9 pct went into construction (in a significant increase from 20.1 pct in Q1 2016), while agriculture attracted 4.4 pct of total investment, down from 5 pct in the same period of the year before.