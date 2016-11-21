Rabla 2016 programme to receive supplementary budget of 23 million lei for 3,538 vouchers

The car scrappage programme (Rabla) receives a supplement of 3,538 vouchers, worth approximately 23 million lei, and the deadline for file submission by individuals and legal persons extends until 15 December 2016, the Environment, Waters and Forestry Ministry (MMAP) announced in a press statement sent on Monday to Agerpres.

This is the third supplementation of the 2016 programme, after those of July and November. “This new supplement, worth approximately 23 million lei, confirms the historic success the Rabla programme has recorded this year. By adding the initial budget of the Programme to the July and October supplements, we expect to exceed 25,000 beneficiaries until the end of the year. There is a high interest in the car scrappage programme and we are happy that we have managed to identify resources in order to replace even more old vehicles with new, less polluting cars”, declared Cristiana Pasca Palmer, the Environment, Waters and Forestry Minister.

The Environment Fund Administration (AFM) launched “the Stimulation Programme of the National Vehicle Park Renewal” (the Rabla Programme) for individuals on 14 June 2016. For the current year, the budget initially allocated to the two axes of the car scappage programme was worth 220 million lei, out of which 75 million lei allocated to the Rabla Plus extension, for both the acquisition of new electric and hybrid electric vehicles, and the financing of charging stations.

Subsequently, the programme benefited of two budget supplements, the first one on 18 July, by 4,000 electronic tickets and the second one by 2000 tickets, worth 12 million lei.