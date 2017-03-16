Raiffeisen records 104 million euro in profit on 2016 in Romania

The Austrian banking group Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) announced on Wednesday in a press release that in 2016, the bank in Romania registered a profit after tax payment of 104 million euro, up 4.5 pct as compared to the result of 100 million euro recorded in 2015, while the number of branch offices decreased by 6.3 pct., to 480 and the number of employees decreased by 2.1pct., to 5,322 people.

In Romania, Raiffeisen Bank offers a full range of financial products and services to approximately 2 million individual customers, SMEs and corporations. The bank has a network of nearly 500 agencies throughout the country, over 1,140 ATMs, approximately 14,000 EPOS terminals and more than 80 MFMs.