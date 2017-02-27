Raiffeisen’s decision after Iohannis loses home in Sibiu: The bank will move its office

After Klaus Iohannis definitively lost his home in Sibiu, which he had rented out to Raiffeisen Bank for years, the bank’s representatives have announced they will soon give up the tenancy contract.

Raiffeisen Bank representatives confirmed they will move their office from 29 Nicolae Balcescu Street, after the tenancy contract expired. Klaus Iohannis’s former home currently has an uncertain juridical situation.

The ten-year tenancy contract expired on 1 February 2017. Bank representatives have said they no longer renewed it. “Raiffeisen Bank occupies this space since 2001, based on a contract signed with those who were the home owners at the time. Considering the building’s juridical situation (which came to Raiffeisen Bank’s knowledge from the press, no authority officially informing it), the bank has decided to no longer sign a new tenancy contract. Thus, since the tenancy contract has expired, the bank is currently in the process of moving its office,” the representatives of the bank told Digi24 private television broadcaster.

At the same time, Raiffeisen representatives stated that the Iohannis family was no longer paid rent. According to Klaus Iohannis’s wealth statement, in 2015 his family was paid RON 120,000 in rent owed for that home. “We point out that, from the moment we found out about the changes that occurred in this building’s juridical situation, all rent was transferred to an escrow account, being at the disposal of the lawful owner,” the bank representatives added.