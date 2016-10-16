Rainfall and wind gust watch issued at national level. It will snow in mountainous regions

On Sunday morning, the National Meteorology Administration (ANM) issued a rainfall and wind gust watch at national level. The watch came into force at 2 p.m. on Sunday and will expire at 9 a.m. on Monday. It will snow in mountainous regions during the aforementioned interval.

According to the ANM’s weather watch, a layer of snow will form in the Eastern Carpathians. In the Transylvanian Alps it will snow on the night of Sunday to Monday.

The wind gust will surpass 40-50 km/h in southern regions. At high altitude, the wind gusts will reach 60 km/h, taking the form of blizzards.

The rest of the country will register rains during the interval mentioned. Sleet will be registered temporarily in eastern Transylvania and in the Moldavian Subcarpathians. According to the ANM, the quantity of precipitation will surpass 10-15 litres per square metre locally, and 20-25 litres per square metres over limited areas in northeastern, central and eastern regions.

Flood alert in six counties in Moldavia

A flood alert was issued on Sunday at 9 a.m. and is set to expire on Monday at 9 a.m. The alert was issued for rivers in the Barlad river basin (Iasi, Neamt, Vaslui, Bacau, Vrancea and Galati counties), the National Instittue for Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) informs.

From 9 a.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday, “flash floods could occur on some sectors of the rivers that are part of the Barlad river basin and tributaries (Iasi, Vaslui, Bacau, Neamt, Vrancea and Galati counties), and river levels could surpass the warning thresholds,” INHGA specialists point out.

INHGA specialists claimed that the phenomena had a higher probability of occurring at higher intensity from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Sunday on the Barlad river basin and its tributaries which flow through Bacau, Vaslui and Galati counties.