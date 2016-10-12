Rains wreak havoc: Floods, train delays, accidents

The torrential rains brought by a Mediterranean cyclone have wreaked havoc in Romania in recent days and are far from being over.

Meteorologists say some areas saw uninterrupted rainfall for 24 hours, the amount of precipitations surpassing the level usually registered in two months’ time. Problems were not late in coming. Trains have registered delays because railways ended up underwater. Likewise, the weather has also caused accidents, and several households have been flooded. Several schools have suspended their classes. In Galati County, where several localities were cut off, meteorologists issued a weather warning for floods and the army’s help was requested. The warning expired on Sunday evening at 9 p.m.

Hydrologists issued a weather alert for floods in several counties. On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, several homes were flooded in Prahova, Vrancea, Ilfov counties and Bucharest, and a road was blocked by falling rocks. Railway traffic was interrupted on Wednesday in Galati municipality because of the large quantity of water that covered the tracks. On Wednesday, Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea summoned the crisis coordination cell.

Flood alert

Hydrologists issued a code orange flood alert on Wednesday, at 0.10 a.m. The alert expired at 11 a.m. for Prahova and Buzau Counties.

A new alert came into force on Wednesday at 6 a.m. and will expire on Thursday at 6 a.m., for Harghita, Neamt, Bacau, Galati, Constanta and Tulcea counties. The alert concerns: flash floods in mountainous areas, possibility of local floods caused by streams, a rise in river levels in the hydrographic basins located in the counties listed.

Water pumped out of more than 50 households in Bucharest and Ilfov County

Civil Contingencies Inspectorate (ISU) teams carried out over 50 interventions in recent hours in order to pump water out of flooded homes and households, as a result of the precipitations registered in Bucharest and in surrounding localities.

According to a communique remitted by ISU Bucharest-Ilfov, as a result of the weather phenomena, over 50 interventions took place starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. 12 Apa Nova teams, a total of 49 workers, were mobilised in Bucharest. Likewise, Apa Nova employees intervened in 32 cases, 20 sewers being flooded.

In Ilfov County, the localities affected were Pantelimon, Cernica and Afumati.

Traffic Police’s Infotraffic Centre informed that because of accumulated rain water, road traffic was arduous on Wednesday morning on several roads in Vrancea, Prahova, Buzau and Bacau counties.

There were problems in Tulcea County too. A minibus with five people on board was caught in a flash flood on Wednesday morning, on National Road 22F, close to Horia locality. The people were rescued by fire fighters.

Passengers blocked in Galati railway station. Several trains delayed

The abundant rainfall caused big problems in Galati. Railway tracks were covered by water and trains could no longer enter or leave the train station. Passengers had to wait for hours before firefighters came and pumped the water, Romania TV informs.

Early in the morning, passengers were notified that trains would no longer leave the Galati train station. There were problems with trains trying to enter the train station too. Passengers had to wait for several hours.

“Trains could not leave. Freight trains and passenger trains were initially restricted to a speed of 5 km per hour. We are intervening with a pump in order to eliminate problems and clear the railway lines,” ISU representatives stated.

Floods in 15 localities in Prahova

The abundant rainfall caused floods in 15 localities in Prahova County, firefighters working, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, to pump the water out of eight homes and dozens of households.

ISU Prahova Spokesperson Raluca Vasiloae stated that 8 homes in five localities, three of them in Ploiesti municipality, and one each in the towns of Urlati and Baicoi, were flooded in the last 12 hours, Agerpres informs.

Likewise, firefighters intervened in 13 localities, including Ploiesti, Boldesti Scaeni and Urlati, in order to pump water out of 25 courtyards, gardens and cellars.

Classes suspended in Bacau, Galati, Ploiesti

Fearing traffic jams, Bacau authorities decided on Wednesday morning to suspend classes in all city schools, considering that an orange code weather alert was issued for the county, at least until Wednesday evening.

Two schools were closed in Galati too, and the pupils were told to remain home. The measure was taken preventively.

Classes were suspended in a school in Ploiesti too, after its basement was flooded.

Heavy snowfall in mountainous areas

Heavy snowfall is already being registered at the mountainside. A layer of snow has already formed in Rarau Mountains and the authorities used anti-skidding materials on roads. Those who have to drive in the area have been advised to properly equip their cars for winter conditions because the road is covered with snow and silver thaw.

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry Secretary of State Raed Arafat warns: Romania is unable to timely alert its population in order for it to protect itself in case of extreme weather.

“Romania is an example of the impact of climate change. Brief storms, but with major effects that can impact the population, have started to appear; it’s a warning signal for us, as an emergency system. As an emergency sector we are dealing with early detection and alerting the population. Unfortunately, there are no solutions at this moment,” Raed Arafat said.

Code red alert for flooding in Galati; 510 people preventively evacuated

Head of the Emergency Department with the Interior Ministry Raed Arafat on Wednesday said code red alert for flooding has been activated for Galati County, with 510 locals having been preventively evacuated from flood-stricken areas.

He said there is temporary housing for all the evacuees.

“The current situation is more delicate in Galati County, where various areas have been stricken by flooding and were placed under code red alert. We have activated the national operative team of the General Emergency Inspectorate (IGSU) operating with the National Coordination Centre at the ministry, together with our colleagues from the Emergency Department, while operative teams have also been activated in the affected counties, particularly Galati County. In Galati, the alert was raised to code red, meaning all the operative employees of the inspectorate are called upon to conduct the interventions, while the County Emergency Committee and local committees have been activated,” said Arafat.

He added that support equipment was dispatched to the flooded areas of Galati – pumps of a capacity of 10,000 and 3,000 litres per minute that will reach the affected areas with the IGSU Ciolpani intervention team as well as teams from Calarasi and Ialomita.

“At the same time, we are monitoring the situation and, if need be, we will provide additional support,” said Arafat, underscoring that additional support will be stationed in the affected areas for as long as it takes.

A videoconference with prefects from the counties under code yellow, orange or red was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to assess the latest developments, said Arafat.