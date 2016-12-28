Re-examination of law regarding slashing of 102 non-fiscal taxes, rejected by deputies

The Chamber of Deputies has rejected, on Wednesday, the re-examination of the law regarding the slashing of 102 non-fiscal taxes.

The decision was made with 174 votes for rejection, 85 against and one abstention.

The PNL deputies’ leader, the liberals’ interim chair Raluca Turcan asked in the plenary session for the draft law to be re-examined, as the head of state had previously requested. She said that the formula passed by the Budget Committee leaves a ‘bitter taste and a black stain on the destiny of two fundamental institutions for Romania’s democracy, the public Radio and Television.”

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) president, deputy Kelemen Hunor asserted that a very serious discussion is needed on this topic, since the two public bodies, Radio and Television, could not be left to “uncertainty”. He added that in 2017, after a check by the Court of Accounts, the salaries within the two bodies will be discussed.

The People’s Movement Party (PMP) deputy Robert Turcescu said that a committee or a working group should be established to scan the way the TVR (public television) money is spent. He criticised the Culture Committees for the way they have analysed the TVR’s activity so far.

The deputy of the national minorities Group, other than Hungarian, Miron Ignat said the elimination of the 102 taxes and rates is in the Romanian population’s benefit.

The ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) deputy Remus Borza announced his group will vote against the re-examination request.

The USR (Save Romania Union) deputy Cosette Chichirau proposed for the discussion of these taxes at the same time with the state budget.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputy Lia Olguta Vasilescu motivated the need to cancel the radio-tv rate.

The PNL deputy Cezar Preda asked for a nominal appeal before the vote was to start, but his demand was turned down.

The Budget Committee of the Chamber of Deputies adopted an amendment according to which the law will enter into force on the first day of the month that follows the publishing in the Official Gazette.

PSD’s Dragnea: I would like nobody to cry on the public Television and Radio shoulder

Nobody should be crying “on the public Television and Radio’s shoulder”, said the Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) stated on Wednesday in the plenary meeting of the Deputies’ Chamber, after the request by the head of state regarding the re-examination of the law on removing the 102 taxes and rates has been rejected, adding that only now these public bodies will get out of the politicization.

“The law was challenged at the Constitutional Court of Romania, the Court rejected and declared it unconstitutional. It has been re-sent to Parliament, just maybe we will give up this law so that Romanians will further stay in lines just like they did in the communist period. I would like for nobody to cry on the public Television and Radio’s shoulder, only from now on these institutions could get out of the politicization and the dependency on the politics, considering that each year, by the law, they were earning a very clear amount of money. They no longer have to beg, at that certain moment the Prime Minister, the Parliament, the Finance Ministry, nor any other influential political leader,” Dragnea stated.

He underlined that “the reorganization process which is needed in the TVR doesn’t have to start neither under ‘pressure’, nor by “firing people.”

Dragnea claimed that there is no reason the law regarding the removal of 102 non-fiscal taxes is not promulgated by President Klaus Iohannis.

“I don’t see any possible excuse that could be invented so that this law is not promulgated by the President,” the PSD leader concluded.

Senate Speaker Tariceanu glad that Senate rejected President’s re-examination request on slashing 102 taxes

The Speaker of the Senate, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, stated that he is glad that the institution he is part of rejected the request for re-examination forwarded by the head of state regarding the bill on which 102 taxes and fees are slashed, arguing that through this normative act the intention of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) to reduce the “fiscal burden” is materialized.

“I am very glad that yesterday, the Senate has rejected with a clear majority the President’s request for re-examination. In this way, we gave a chance, by sending the bill to the Chamber of Deputies, to take the next step, and I am confident that the Chamber of Deputies will have the same availability and celerity for going through this last stage, thus, I hope that from 1 January this law will enter into force to the benefit of citizens”, Tariceanu stated on Wednesday, at the Senate.

He has explained that there is an engagement between PSD and ALDE to follow the direction of fiscal relaxation.

“There is an agreement between PSD and ALDE to follow the direction of fiscal relaxation, of a simplification of the administrative procedures, of adopting a package of measures that will come in support of citizens for reducing bureaucracy, of reducing the fiscal burden. And this intention was materialized when the bill on slashing 102 taxes and fees was adopted by the Parliament”, Tariceanu added.

The Senate has rejected on Tuesday the request for re-examination forwarded by the President, Klaus Iohannis, regarding the bill on slashing 102 taxes and fees, adopting the initiative in the form sent for promulgation.

The report of the Budget Commission registered 82 votes, which proposed the admission of the bill in its previous form for promulgation and rejecting the request of re-examination. There were 32 votes against and no abstentions.