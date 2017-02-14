Reactions to referendum triggered by President Klaus Iohannis

*Eugen Nicolicea: Romanian people’s will to fight against corruption is thrown into doubt

PSD Lower Chamber lawmaker Eugen Nicolicea considers that the referendum triggered by President Klaus Iohannis throws into doubt the Romanian people’s will to fight against corruption, something that could have negative external effects.

“The topic is generous, wide – the fight against corruption. But, pay attention to the effects, because there is no question of throwing into doubt a certain part of the political class or the whole political class in what concerns the fight against corruption. The question raised here throws into doubt the Romanian people’s will to fight corruption, and the international effects can be negative because if the president doubts the Romanian people’s will, you realise that with this we negate even international treaties, such as the Convention against Corruption. We reaffirm our support on this topic and we will also offer support for the result of the referendum to be favourable in an extraordinarily large measure in order to tackle this idea launched by the Romanian President that the Romanian people allegedly do not want the fight against corruption,” Nicolicea stated on Monday in Parliament.

The PSD lawmaker claimed a distinction must be made between the constitutional text on the people expressing their sovereignty through a referendum and the one concerning the expression of the people’s will on a topic, since “when expressing their sovereignty the result of the referendum is binding, while when expressing their will the result is non-binding.”

“Article 2 of the Constitution stipulates that national sovereignty, which belongs to the Romanian people, is exercised through their elected bodies, as well as through referendum. So, this sovereignty is exercised through binding referendums on amending the Constitution, in which people decide to approve its amending, or through another binding referendum – on the impeachment of the president, which isn’t the case. Currently, we are within Article 90 of the Constitution, according to which people express not their sovereignty but their will on an issue raised. So, let’s not confuse the expression of will with the expression of sovereignty,” Nicolicea pointed out.

Ponta: Referendum triggered by Iohannis, instrument of political fighting

Ex-Premier Victor Ponta referred on Facebook to the parliamentary elections of 1934 in Italy, organised through referendum by Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. According to him, “Basescu’s establishment has become Iohannis’s establishment.”

“Below, I’ve posted a link about a historical situation that looks a lot like what is happening in Romania today. A good source of inspiration for Mr. Klaus Iohannis – in 1934, in Italy, the general elections for Parliament were organised through referendum!

“To be very clear – given Romania’s current context, the referendum triggered by Mr. Iohannis is (in my view) a completely undemocratic and toxic instrument of political fighting!

“I cannot forget that I voted in the 2012 Referendum and my vote was mocked by Basescu’s Establishment (which has now become Iohannis’s Establishment) and by all kinds of “deontologists” and “lovers of the Rule of Law” in the country and abroad. Of course, precisely the same persons and “structures” will now campaign for Iohannis’s Referendum. I can’t stop them but at least I won’t be their accomplice by casting my ballot!” Victor Ponta wrote on his personal Facebook account.

