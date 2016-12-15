Record cereal traffic in Constanta Port, goods traffic in maritime ports up 5.35pct January-November

Cereal traffic in southeastern Constanta Port at the Black Sea exceeded in January-November the record it registered in the similar period last year, reaching 18.51 million tonnes, as compared to 18.02 million tonnes at end-November 2015, while the total traffic of goods in the Romanian maritime ports saw a growth of up to 5.35pct, on Tuesday announced the Maritime Ports Administration’s National Company (CNAPM).

2015 was a reference year for the traffic of cereals, recording a record number of 20 million tonnes.

Likewise, increases of the goods traffic were wrote down in case of the natural and chemical fertilisers, metallic products, crude oil, non-ferrous ores and waste, mineral raw or processed iron ore and iron waste, various items.

Container traffic logged January-November this year 6,.444,656 tonnes (+2.75pct), 661,908 TEU (+5.74pct), respectively, as compared to the same period of 2015, when the figures were 6,272,258 tonnes, 626,002 TEU, respectively.

According to the source, the total traffic of goods reported in the Romanian ports was 54.44 million tonnes in the first 11 months of 2016, against 51.67 million tonnes in the same period of 2015, up 5.35pct.

Out of total traffic, exports count for 19.67 million tonnes, imports report 17.22 million tonnes, 12.42 million tonnes are transit goods and 5.11 million tonnes go to coastal navigation.

The maritime traffic was 42.30 million tonnes (39.97 million tonnes on 30 November 2015), and the river traffic recorded 12.13 million tonnes (against 11.70 million tonnes on 30 November 2015).

As many as 13,307 ships arrived in the Romanian maritime ports January-November 2016.