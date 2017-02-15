Record data traffic in Vodafone Romania’s network at the start of the 20 years anniversary campaign

The free unlimited internet offer on Valentine’s Day generated record data traffic in Supernet™ 4G+, with the highest increase of hourly total data traffic of 53%

The leading counties in terms of data traffic increase were Ialomita, Constanta, Giurgiu, Prahova, Vrancea, Galati and Calarasi

Vodafone Romania’s network registered record data traffic on Valentine’s Day, at the start of its 20 years anniversary campaign. The operator’s mobile customers have enjoyed the opportunity to celebrate this very special day with their dear ones by freely enjoying their loved content and by cherishing this way their deepest feelings and emotions.

The highest increase of hourly total data traffic in Vodafone Romania’s Supernet™ 4G+ was of 53%, while the peak for data traffic was at 20:50, 33% higher compared to a regular day. Out of the total traffic, 57% was registered by postpaid customers, while the rest of 43%, by prepaid users.

“Internet is an active part of our customers’ everyday life, as we see in our daily data usage figures. This special 20 years anniversary is a wonderful opportunity to offer them exactly what they appreciate the most, which is the chance to enjoy more the best network in the country, certified as Best in Test for the third year in a row by the independent auditor P3 communications and awarded as The Fastest Mobile Network in Romania by Ookla, the world’s most popular internet speed test. We are proud that, in spite on the heavy traffic, our network registered optimal conditions in terms of availability to our customers”, Catalin Buliga, Technology Director, Vodafone Romania, stated.

The leading counties in terms of data traffic increase were Ialomita, Constanta, Giurgiu, Prahova, Vrancea, Galati and Calarasi.

The largest share of consumption on February 14, 2017 was video streaming, followed by web browsing and social media.

Vodafone Romania celebrates its 20 years anniversary along the entire year of 2017 through a series of initiatives for its customers and the free unlimited internet offer on Valentine’s Day was the first of them. The Vodafone brand has been present on the Romanian market since 2005, after buying Connex, which launched its services in 1997. Along its history on the local market, the operator has been investing in innovation, being the first to provide GPRS (2001), then 3G (2005) and 4G services (2012). The first Call Center Service (1997), the first corporate foundation (1998), the launch of short message service – SMS – or data and fax services (1998), the first automatic speech recognition service (2014) are among the premieres marked by Vodafone Romania on the local telecommunications market.

