Record number of immigrants rescued by Romanian Coast Guard, aboard Turkish fishing boat “Ruya 1”

As many as 157 immigrants were rescued on Tuesday night at the Gura Portitei, Constanta County, by the Romanian “GSP Alcor” from aboard the Turkish fishing boat “Ruya 1”, during operations coordinated by the Romanian Coast Guard.

So far, it is the highest figure of illegal immigrants who have ever reached the Romanian coast of the Black Sea aboard one single boat.

The 157 persons from Iraq and Syria were brought safe on Wednesday morning in the Midia Port.

The deputy managing director of the Coast Guard, Police Chief Commissioner Cristian Cicu told AGERPRES that, among the 157 immigrants from the Middle East, 105 are men, 56 children and 52 women.

Moreover, the “Opal 1” rescue boat’s commander with the Romanian Agency for Human Life Rescue at Sea (ARSVOM), Captain Adrian Lupu, a participant in the rescue operation of the Turkish fishing boat “Ruya 1”, that took place in the Sacalin Island – Gura Portitei area, reported the authorities that he had found floating at sea a life buoy with the name of the said Turkish boat on it and a car tire in the area where the immigrants’ boat was adrift.