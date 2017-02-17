Record number of ships on Sulina channel

Sulina channel was transited on Friday by 21 ships, a record number for a single day, according to the General Manager of Galati Lower Danube River Administration (AFDJ), Dorian Dumitru.

“Today we had 16 vessels which transited the Danube through Sulina channel downstream (towards the Black Sea, e.n.) and another five ships transiting the Danube upstream (to the ports on the Danube in Romania, Ukraine and Moldova, e.n.). It is a record for the past years, during ice situations,” declared the general manager of AFDJ for Agerpres.

Dumitru has not ruled out the possibility for this record to be valid for the summer days too, the situation on Friday being explained by the change in action aimed at streamlining the ice floes on the Danube.

“There was very much ice, and for two days, while the tugs for streamlining the ice floes operated, I left the transiting ships waiting in the channel. I think this operation mode is best suited for boating safety,” stated the general manager Dumitru.

Another explanation for the situation recorded on Friday would be the difficult circulation or even impossible in certain periods on the Danube river.

“On the Cernavoda-Calarasi segment, a pusher craft of Navrom Galati broke the ice and now, the ships’ circulation on that sector is possible,” specified the manager of AFDJ.

Besides the 21 ships that crossed on Friday the maritime sector of the Lower Danube river, there was also Moldova river vessel which, accompanied by “Grozavul” (“Cool”, e.n.) tug of the Ministry of Defence, conducted a voyage with passengers and goods between Tulcea and Sulina.