Record of Cannes 2017: Palme d`Or for The Square, by Ruben Ostlund

The seventieth edition of the Cannes International Film Festival ended on Sunday evening, with the traditional awarding gala of the best movies and filmmakers (directors, screenwriters, actors). Although there were several people who were already considering that the winner of Palme d`Or will be Robin Campillo’s movie, “120 Beats per Minute”, it only got the Grand Prix, to the disappointment of many film lovers. An actual subject, the long and hard beat of those struggling with AIDS. There were enthusiastic applauses at the ceremony. The first place of the 2017 edition was taken by the Swedish Ruben Ostlund (43 years old), for The Square, namely the story of a curator who is divorced and the father of two children of whom he is taking care. The theft of a wallet and a mobile phone transforms him, since the incident occurred during the award ceremony of a much appreciated museum project. Humor, sociological survey, behavioral analysis of the highest quality. The movie was included in the official selection in the last minute, and the filmmaker, who participated and won prizes in the previous years (at Un Certain Regard, for instance), was in the main competition for the first time. In order to hand over to him the Palme d`Or award, Juliette Binoche and Pedro Almodovar, the Chairman of the jury this year, came up to the stage.

With a delicate movie, The Beguiled, a remake, anyway, Sofia Coppola got a well-deserved Best Director Award. The filmmaker thanked to her father, Francis Ford, to her mother and director Jane Campion, who is still the only woman who won Palme d`Or. Placed in the Secession War years, the story had interpreters of its kind: Nicole Kidman, who won the Prize for the 70th anniversary, Colin Farrell, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning. The two interpretation awards seemed to me so inspired. This award came to the actor Joaquin Phoenix, the main interpreter in the movie You Were Never Really Here (directed by Lynne Ramsay), for the role of a modern justice-maker detective, a fighter against the pedophilia networks. The German actress Diane Kruger, who was for the first time on the poster of a German movie, also plays a character seeking for justice. In Faith Akin’s movie, In the Fade, she plays the character of a mother who has lost her husband and child in a terrorist attack. The Jury Award was assigned to the Russian director Andrei Zvyaghintzev for Loveless, the story of a couple ready to divorce. The two spouses find out that their son, Boris (12 years old), is gone. Two movies received the Best Screenplay Award. The two authors are the Greeke Yorgos Lanthimos (The Killing of a Sacred Deer) and again Lynne Ramsay (You Were Never Really Here).

Unfortunately, few French movies were on the record list, although François Ozon, Michel Hazanavicius or Jacques Doillon were supposed to have chances. Palme d`Or for a short film was assigned by the jury led by Cristian Mungiu to a Chinese movie, A Gentle Night, whose main character was a mother seeking her lost daughter. A mention to the Finnish movie The Ceiling was also granted here. The same jury also rewarded the Cinéfondation titles. Three school movies from Belgium, Iran and France, have been rewarded here. The Un Certain Regard Award was granted to an Iranian movie, A Man of Integrity, directed by Mohammad Rasoulof; the movie tells the story of a family of colorful fish breeders whose field is threatened by mobsters. The jury here, led by Uma Thurman, also awarded another series of special awards. From Un Certain Regard also comes the film crowned by Camera d’Or, Montparnasse-Bienvenue, directed by Léonor Serraille.

The International Federation of Cinema Critics (FIPRESCI) highlighted three movies, from the sections: Official Competition (Bits per Minute by Robin Campillo), Un Certain Regard (Closeness by Kantemir Balagov), and The Week of the Criticism (The Nothing Factory by Pedro Pinho). The Ecumenical Jury honored Japanese movie Radiance, directed by Naomi Kawase.

We remind that the festival also grants an award for the technical-artistic value, with the specific committee particularly appreciating Josefin Asberg’s contribution to the movie The Square.