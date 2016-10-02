Recycled products and urban revitalization projects at UrbanFest in Bucharest

Furniture and clothing made out of recycled materials, revitalization projects for abandoned spaces in Bucharest and ecological construction materials are among the proposals launched by the participants of UrbanFest 2016, which is taking place Saturday through Monday in the George Enescu Square of Bucharest.

Created as a “market” for responsible consumption, UrbanFest reunites proposals from NGOs regarding circular economy, durable development, and quality eco-design which protects natural resources and favors creative capitalization on waste.

Among the projects presented in UrbanFest is furniture created from recycled materials, clothing sewn from reused fabric, construction materials from hemp leftovers, but also an oil recycling method.

The Fabric Factory, an organization that supports the integration of marginalized persons in the workforce is also present at UrbanFest.

Visitors can also learn how to craft handmade paper at the Paper Mill.

Those who attend the event can express their opinion on the way in which abandoned spaces, such as the Carol Workshops or Fort 13 in Bucharest’s former defence ring, in Bucharest can be revitalized, with the sites being plotted to a map where proposals can be attached.

The second edition of UrbanFest, the festival of urban culture and development, is organized by the Representation of the European Commission in Romania, together with the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration and the Bucharest City Hall.

The central topic of the event is the Urban Agenda for the EU, with accent on circular economy and responsible consumption.

Access to the event for the public is open 10.00-18.00 on Saturday and Sunday and 10.00 to 14.00 on Monday.