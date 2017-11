Red Army Choir will delight for three days more than 7,000 spectators in Romania

Red Army Choir comes back in Romania with the show The Great Revival (Marea Renastere), a concert dedicated to the memory of the members of the Alexandrov Ensemble who died last year in a plane crash.

According to a press release, almost 7,000 spectators will attend the concerts that will be held in Bucharest (the Palace Hall) – November 17, in Iasi (the National Opera) – 2 performances, on November 18, and in Constanta (Trade Unions Culture House) – November 19.

“Ochi Chernye, Kalinka, Smuglyanka, Katyusha and other famous songs in the fabulous Russian repertoire of the Ensemble will sound in an impressive show that will bring on the stage 120 stars in uniform, authentic dances and an impressive wardrobe. In the last 30 years of activity, the Alexandrov Ensemble offered more than 7,000 performances in several languages, in front of more than 20 million enthusiastic spectators” reads the press release.

Its repertoire which currently includes over 2,000 songs which are sometimes accompanied by an acrobatic choreography, is known worldwide for the many tours of the choir abroad, during the Soviet era and after.

Alexandrov Ensemble is the largest artistic ensemble in Russia. The date of its establishment is considered to be October 12, 1928, when the first concert was held on the stage of the Central House of the Red Army. At that time, the ensemble consisted of only 12 people. In the mid-30s, the choir already had almost 300 members and its reputation exceeded the borders of the Soviet Union for a long time ago.