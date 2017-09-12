Regional Development Ministry launches guide to promote employment and tourism

The Ministry of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds (MDRAPFE) has launched a new guide for the Interreg IPA Cross-Border Cooperation Programme Romania-Serbia designed for employment, environmental protection and tourism, MDRAPFE reported in a press statement released on Monday.

The applicant’s guide regards the second call for proposals under the programme.

The call budget will be around 20 million euros, and in 2014-2020, projects can be funded for 4 priority axes: promoting employment and services for inclusive growth, environmental protection and risk management, sustainable mobility and accessibility, as well as attractiveness for sustainable tourism.

“The Interreg IPA Cross-Border Cooperation Programme Romania-Serbia continues to support cross-border cooperation at the Romanian-Serbian border area for the 2014-2020 programming period under the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA II) with support from the European Union and the governments of the two countries. The eligible area of the programme consists of the counties of Timis, Caras-Severin and Mehedinti (from Romania) and the districts of Severno Banatski, Srednje Banatski, Juzno Banatski, Branieevski, Borski, Podunavski (from the Republic of Serbia).”

Comments and suggestions for improving the guide are expected by October 11, 2017, at ipacbc@brct-timisoara.ro.