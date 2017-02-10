Registration authority: National vehicle fleet tops 7 ml in 2016, some 1.25 ml units in Bucharest

Romania’s national fleet advanced 6.21 pct in 2016 from the year before to more than 7 million vehicles of which over 1.25 million registered in Bucharest, shows data of the Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration Department (DRPCIV) consulted by AGERPRES.

According to relevant statistical data, 1.253 million vehicles (rd 18 pct of the total) are in Bucharest, with passenger cars accounting for a little more than one million. By the vehicles’ wear and tear, most Bucharest vehicles were between 6 and 10 years old (346,594 units), followed by those in the 11- to 15-year range (301,648 units) and those aged over 20 years (195,666 units).

New vehicles (age 0-2 years) in Bucharest stood at 134,322 at the end of 2016, and of this figure 104,068 were passenger cars.

Bucharest diesel vehicles count almost 630,000 units and over 576,000 units are gas-powered.

Of all vehicles in nationwide traffic at the end of 2016, about 5.47 million units (78 pct) were registered as passenger cars, up 6 percent from 5.15 million cars registered in 2015.

According to DRPCIV statistics, approximately 1.55 million units in Romania’s national fleet were older than 20 years, down 39 pct from roughly 2.56 million in 2015.

More than 1.42 million vehicles in the national fleet were aged between 16 and 20 years, while new vehicles (0 – 2 years old) totaled 254,042 units, of which 174,407 cars.

Some 1.148 million passenger cars older than 20 years were registered at the end of 2016 and 1.589 million were in the 11 – 15 years age bracket.

According to DRPCIV, at the end of 2016, there were 3.036 million diesel vehicles in national traffic (of which 2.119 million cars), while 3.586 million vehicles were diesel-powered (of which 3.339 million cars).