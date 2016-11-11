Registration of new cars advances nearly 4 pct in October

The number of new cars registered in Romania this October advanced 4.02 percent to 11,084 units, compared with the same period of 2015 according to the Driving Licences and Car Registrations (DRPCIV).

In the first 10 months of 2016, 75,943 new cars were registered in Romania, up almost 18pct from the same interval one year before, when 64,401 such registrations were made.

DRPCIV says 11.084 new cars were registered in October, up almost 4 percent in October 2015. Over the same period, as many as 7,951 cars were registered, which means a 5-percent jump from October 2015.

Also in October 2016, registration applications were submitted regarding mostly the following makes: Dacia (2,548 units, -0.66pct from October 2015), Skoda (846 units, +4.96 percent), Volkswagen (671 units, +6.85%), Renault (566 units, +41.15 percent) and Opel (465 units, +69.71pct).

The smallest number of registrations were reported – smart (8 units), Subaru (7), BMW I (5), Mercedes-AMG (3), Alfa Romeo and Tesla (two units each), Bentley, Chevrolet, Ford-CNG-Technik, Maserati and SsangYong (one unit each).

The most important increase in October 2016 registrations was reported in mopeds/motorcycles (165 units, +91.86 percent), while the registration of buses and coaches reported the largest decline of 68.57 percent (75 units), compared with October 2015.

Data with DRPCIV reveal that Romania’s national car fleet was standing at nearly 6.6 million units as of end-December 2015, up 5.27 percent y-o-y.

Out of the total motor vehicles running on Romania’s national roads late last year, some 5.15 percent were automobiles, up 5.04 percent from 2014.

In Bucharest City, there were 1.19 million motor vehicles registered, 956,664 of which were automobiles.