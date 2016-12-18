Renault Romania deplores death of Dacia plant former CEO Constantin Stroe

The management of Renault Romania on Saturday expressed regret at the death of Dacia plant former CEO Constantin Stroe, at age 74, following a stroke suffered in late November.

“Automobile Dacia CEO Yves Caracatzanis, the Renault Group Romania managing board and the entire company personnel express their deep regret at the passing away of the man who, for 48 years, has written the history of the Romanian automobile. Constantin Stroe is the man whose life is entwined with the Dacia brand and with Romania’s entire auto industry,” reads a release of the Renault Group Romania Communication department.

According to the cited source, Constantin Stroe has witnessed the birth and growth of the Mioveni-based Dacia plant, where he climbed the entire career ladder to the position of CEO. He also made a significant contribution to the Dacia car maker’s successful transition to what it is today.

“It is to Constantin Stroe that the Dacia brand mainly owes its rescue after the ’90s and its return to the big Renault Group family. (…) Constantin Stroe embraced with the same passion the role of spokesman for the entire Romanian industry from the position of president – general manager of Romania’s Association of Automotive Manufacturers (ACAROM),” the release adds.

Constantin Stroe was born March 24, 1942 in Hulubesti, Dambovita County.

In 1967, after graduating from the Bucharest Polytechnic University – Faculty of Machine Building Technology, he entered the Teleajen Mechanical Plant as an engineer. One year later he joined the freshly established Pitesti Car Plant where he successively filled the positions of engineer, department head, and factory chief engineer.

In 1982 he became technical director of the Pitesti Automobile Industry Central Office, and in 1989 he took over as director of the Timisoara Automobile Plant.

For 12 years, from February 1990 to September 2002, Stroe served as Automobile Dacia CEO. At the same time, he represented the Romanian automotive industry as president, then as general manager of ACAROM, as a board member of Romania’s Association of Automotive Manufacturers and Importers (APIA) and as a member in the Board of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).

Subsequently, Constantin Stroe also filled the position of vice-president of the Automobile Dacia and Renault Technologies Romania Boards of Directors.