Repair works completed on runway no. 1 at the Airport Henri Coanda

On Tuesday, the National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB) announced through a press release that repair works at the road structure of take-off/landing runway no. 1 at the Airport “Henri Coanda” Bucharest have been completed after 35 days since the works started.

According to the source, the works have totalized a 42.945sqm area, of which 40.820sqm of runway no. 1 (08R-26L) and another 2.125sqm of one of the taxiways.

“The works have had a high degree of complexity and have evolved at a steady pace, but depended on the weather conditions (rain, low visibility, low temperatures), the absolute priority of the Bucharest Airports National Company being the safe use of air traffic on the Airport Henri Coanda. The completion of the works allowed the use of runway no. 1 at maximum capacity, inclusively at low visibility conditions (fog, abundant snow) or unfavorable weather. The Bucharest Airports National Company has permanently taken all the necessary measures for performing in full safety and security the airport activities and to ensure the comfort of passengers who transit the Henri Coanda Airport”, CNAB mentions.

CNAB was founded by the merger of companies that managed the Bucharest airports: the Henri Coanda Airport and the Baneasa Aurel Vlaicu Bucharest International Airport .