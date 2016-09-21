Representatives of the Asociatia 21 Decembrie 1989 received at the Presidential Palace: Clear, fast decisions needed on Revolution, Miners’ Riot, says President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis received, on Wednesday, at the presidential Cotroceni Palace, the representatives of the Asociatia 21 Decembrie 1989 to whom he revealed that clear and fast decisions must be made as regards the causes that started the 1989 Revolution and the Miners’ Riot in June 1990 (the so-called Mineriada), stating they represent “major debts” of the justice.

“President Klaus Iohannis underlined the special importance of the causes of the 1989 Revolution and the Mineriada, because a genuine democracy must sit only on the solid ground of truth and righteousness. The Romanian President stressed that Justice has the responsibility to establish the truth, pointing out in the same time with conviction that the Public Ministry will fully commit in order to solve this causes. President Klaus Iohannis also pointed out that the two causes are a major debt of the Justice and emphasized on the need of a clear and fast decision, in order to establish the truth regarding the events that unfolded in December 1989 and during the Mineriada,” the Presidency Administration points out in a release.

The head of state highlighted that truth must resurface and that he will use all his constitutional attributions in order to come up with a thorough and legal solution to this causes.

President Iohannis expressed confidence that the General Prosecutor will closely stick to the programme he committed to, at the beginning of his tenure as chief of the Public Ministry, respectively conducting some substantial investigations in the Revolution and Mineriada Cases and completing the investigations regarding the missing persons, the policy makers included.

Moreover, the head of state expressed his gratitude towards the sacrifice and bravery of the participants in the 1989 Revolution and reiterated his appreciation regarding the initial actions conducted over the time by the association’s members so that the state’s institutions restore the truth and hold accountable the culpable persons.