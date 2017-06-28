Republic of Bulgaria President Radev, welcomed at Cotroceni Presidential Palace by President Iohannis

President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev was welcomed by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, on Tuesday morning at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, on the plateau of ceremonies. The Bulgarian head of state was welcomed by the guard of honour.

Rumen Radev is paying a visit to Romania on Wednesday and Thursday, at the invitation of his Romanian counterpart.

The visit is aimed at strengthening the Romanian-Bulgarian political dialogue on the main common interest topics on the bilateral, regional, European and international agenda.

According to the Presidential Administration, during the talks there will also be approached the continuation of the development of economic relations as well as sectoral cooperation, mainly in areas such as energy and transports. Romania is the third commercial partner of Bulgaria in the EU, and the increasing trend of bilateral exchanges has kept over the recent years.

Furthermore, in view to thrust the economic cooperation, Romania’s President will participate together with the Bulgarian counterpart on Thursday morning in the opening of the Romania-Bulgaria Business Forum.

Moreover, they will also assess the concrete modalities of coordination aimed at promoting the common interests and goals inside the EU. Strengthening the European dimension of the bilateral relation is so much more important as Bulgaria and Romania will hold the Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first semester of 2018, and in the first semester of 2019, respectively, according to the source.

The agenda will also include aspects on the cooperation within NATO and the security challenges in the Black Sea region, the Eastern Neighbourhood, and the regional cooperation.

