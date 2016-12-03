Republican Congressmen trustful that US-Romania relations will stay strong under the Trump Administration

*Congressman Aderholt: President Trump, vice president Pence, very open to Romania-US relationship getting stronger

Republican congressman Robert Aderholt, member of the Helsinki Commission for Security and Cooperation of the Unites States Congress told Agerpres that both president elect Donald Trump and vice president elect Mike Pence are open to an increased bilateral cooperation with Romania.

‘With the new Trump administration I’m very excited that not only our relations, between Romania and the US, will continue to be strong, but I look forward to them being stronger. I think that President Trump and vice-president Pence will be very open to the bilateral relationship getting very strong,’ he stressed.

‘I worked many years with vice president elect Pence when he was in the House, I know that he understands the world stage, he understands the importance of it,’ Aderholt added.

Republican Robert Brown Aderholt is the U.S. Representative for Alabama’s 4th congressional district, serving since 1997. Chairman of the House Appropriation Committee’s Subcommittee on Agriculture, he was appointed in August 2016 chief to candidate Trump’s Agriculture Advisory Committee.

Congressman Chaffetz: I think that president Trump will soon realize who our friends are

Chairman of the United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Jason Chaffetz told Agerpres that he believes Donald Trump, as the president of the US, will soon realize who his country’s friends are in the world and Romania is certainly one of them.

‘I had the opportunity to go to Romania and bring 10 congressmen with me. I was so impressed. I had the opportunity to visit with the president. And the relationship between the US and Romania is an important one, it’s a strategic one, and it’s a strong one,’ Chaffetz said.

‘I think that Donald Trump, as the president of the US, will soon realize who our friends are in the world and Romania is certainly one of those. I saw it first hand when I was there, it really was a great experience. On the military side, the economic side, there are a lot of ties to bring Romania and the US together,’ he added.

Chaffetz is the US representative for Utah’s 3rd congressional district, first elected in 2008. He is a member of the Republican Party and the chairman of the United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.