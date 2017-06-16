Resigning IntMin Dan: Nobody from Gov’t called me Thursday

Resigning Interior Minister Carmen Dan said Friday that nobody from the Government called her on Thursday.

“At Thursday’s news conference at the Government House the idea that the ministers would not be at their ministries was being conveyed publicly. Moreover, they said that attempts had been made to get in touch with ministers to be dispatched to the ministries and that some were contacted. I want to say that nobody called me. Had they called me, I would have been at the ministry,” Dan told a news conference.

She gave assurances that the Interior Ministry is doing its job, “even if on a political level it has come to a complicated situation, that neither the ministers, nor the PSD generated.”

“This is a signal to the public and my colleagues in the ministry, who should know that they have a minister and that things in the ministry go on uninterruptedly,” said Dan.

She added that she believe it is important for her, in her turn, to convey a message of stability.

“I have received very many messages over the past days from citizens and Interior Ministry employees alike. In those messages, I am asked questions about activities that we have started inside the ministry, and I would like to mention here our action related to the Dinamo stadium, the activity of the General Internal Protection Directorate, a bill concerning the identity cards, which is already up for public consultation. Some of the messages conveyed a wish for continuity,” added Dan.

“Neither ministers, nor PSD generated this complicated situation”

Resigning Interior Minister Carmen Dan stated on Friday that neither the ministers, nor the Social Democratic Party (PSD) generated the complicated situation in the Government.

“The MAI [Interior Ministry] is doing its job, even if on a political level it has come to a complicated situation, that neither the ministers, nor the PSD generated,” Carmen Dan told a news conference.