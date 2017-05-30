Ricchi e Poveri in concert in Bucharest and Timisoara

The famous Italian music band Ricchi e Poveri comes back in Romania three years later after the last meeting with the Romanian fans. Hits like “Sará perché ti amo”, “Mamma Maria” and “Se m’innamoro” will be heard in two outstanding evenings, in Rozelor Park from Timisoara, on June 27, and on the Palace Hall stage from Bucharest, on October 12.

The Ricchi e Poveri project was born in Italy in 1967. The band’s composition, which originally was a polyphonic quartet called Fama Medium, and which included Franco Gatti, Angela Brambati, Angelo Sotgiu and Marina Occhiena, was changed over the time (Marina left in 1981, while Franco Gatti also left the band in 2016).

“We sing together since 50 years ago, we are like brother and sister. We enjoy what we do and we have fun every time, like two crazy people. This is our life. People love us and we’re happy” stated Angela Brambati and Angelo Sotgiu for ANSA agency, shining of pride.

The band, which had a fulminant success in Europe in the 80s, comes in Romania with new songs. Released early this year, the most recent single signed Ricchi e Poveri is entitled “Marikita” (“Ladybug”). It’s a summer song with Latino rhythms, sang in Spanish and chosen by Fausto Brizzi for the soundtrack of the movie “Poveri ma ricchi”. The new song is available on iTunes and distributed by Sony Music.

“Sará perché ti amo”, the song with which Ricchi e Poveri attended Sanremo Festival in 1981, made them famous: it crossed Italy’s border, dominating the music charts in Belgium, France, Austria, Germany and Spain. It also beat the record for the best-selling single of the year, with more than 7 million copies. 1985 is the year of the highest recognition, when Ricchi e Poveri wins the Sanremo Festival with the song “Se m’innamoro”. In the 50 years of musical activity, they released 17 studio albums, 15 compilations and sold over 20 million copies of their albums.