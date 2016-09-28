Rio 2016 Olympic, Paralympic medalists awarded by President Iohannis

The Romanian athletes medaled in the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games were awarded on Tuesday by President Klaus Iohannis for their results.

The head of state stressed on this occasion that the sport’s situation in our country has aggravated in the last decades, and that it is not the athletes fault.

President Iohannis bestowed the Order ‘Sports Merit’ Class I to the epee team – Loredana Dinu, Simona Gherman, Simona Pop, Ana-Maria Popescu, the Order ‘Sports Merit’ Class II to the tennis players Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau, the Order ‘Sports Merit’ Class II to rower Roxana Gabriela Cogianu, the Order ‘Sports Merit’ Class III to rowers Madalina Beres, Andreea Nicoleta Boghian, Adelina Maria Bogus (Cojocariu), Daniela Druncea, Laura Oprea, Mihaela Petrila, Iuliana Popa, Ioana Strungaru and to Albert Saritov – wrestling.

At the same time, in “recognition and high appreciation for the exceptional result at the summer Paralympic Games’ 15th edition in Rio 2016, for the dedication, devotion and professionalism put into service of the Romanian sport affirmation and Romania’s image in the world,” president Klaus Iohannis awarded the Order ‘Sports Merit’ Class III to Florin-Alexandru Bologa – judo.

Klaus Iohannis said he will wait for a clear verdict in the case of weightlifter Gabriel Sincraian, the bronze medalist in Rio Olympics, on whom there is a suspicion of doping, and that he’ll receive the athlete immediately after the case is finalized and the allegations vanished.

Romania’s record during history proves us capable of remarkable performances, but we also have to look at how sports are administered and capitalized in our society. With this picture in front of us, I believe a broad debate on sports is necessary and utmost. In order to have a sustainable construction it is necessary to think together a solid plan for the future of the Romanian sport. It’s hard to win medals, to have special results without a well-thought strategy assumed through large consensus. We shall never succeed in righting things by criticizing the athletes or making ostensible amendments,” said Iohannis.

As for the equipment used by the Olympic athletes, president Iohannis said it is revolting, unspeakable.

“The people in charge are lamentable,” concluded Iohannis.