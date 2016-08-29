Rio 2016 weightlifting bronze medalist Sincraian tests positive for illegal drug

Romanian weightlifter Gabriel Sincraian, winner of the bronze medal in men’s 85kg category at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games, has failed a doping test, and he will consequently be stripped of his medal, TVR public broadcaster reported on Monday.

“Gabriel Sincraian, who won a bronze medal in Rio 2016 men’s 85kg weightlifting has failed a doping test. Romania will lose the bronze medal, and the Olympic Committee (COSR) will have to pay 100,000 euro to the IOC. Voices within the COSR say the fine should be paid by the Romanian Weightlifting Federation and the offending athlete,” the TVR said.

On 13 August, Gabriel Sincraian won the bronze medal in the men’s 85kg weightlifting event at the Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympic Games. Sincraian’s total was 390 kg – a 173-kg snatch lift and a 217-kg clean and jerk lift.

Romania sent 96 athletes and 7 alternates to Rio de Janeiro, returning with five medals – a gold, a silver and three bronzes.