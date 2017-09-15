Road Infrastructure company maintains 90 km motorway target for 2017

The managing director of the National Company of Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR), Stefan Ionita, argues that the target of putting into service 90 km of motorway in 2017 is maintained and that it was discussed at the beginning of the year with the contractors who were promising 130 km.

“Our expectations are high. This year we will honour our commitment and we will come up with a clarification about this, some time at the end of November, when, in our opinion, the works will practically take us to the conservation area and we will come up with further clarifications. The term we have taken on and the kilometers we have assumed are the 90 ones. The first 15 kilometers have been released, so that at the end of November, whoever did not understand that they have to meet their assumed deadlines, I repeat, terms assumed together with the entrepreneurs, will bear the consequences,” Stefan Ionita told a debate organized by the Committee on Transport and Infrastructure within the Chamber of Deputies.

He stated that in the last 6 months, tenders worth 14 billion lei have been launched, of which 10 billion lei for motorways and express roads, and by the end of the year, targets totalling 19 billion lei will be put out to tender.

According to Stefan Ionita, in the case of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway, the design and execution procedures on Sections 1 and 5 were launched, and the design and execution procedure for Sections 2, 3 and 4 will be prepared by the end of October. He declared that the motorway should be ready by the end of 2020.