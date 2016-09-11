Road transporters ask Gov’t to freeze motor vehicle liability insurance’s tariffs through Emergency Ordinance

The Road Transport Employers ask the government to freeze the motor vehicle liability insurance (RCA)’s tariffs through an Emergency Ordinance (OUG) at the average values with the Milliman Report and in accordance to the transporters’ propositions lodged to the Executive early in August, informs a release by the National Road Transports Union of Romania (UNTRR) sent on Sunday to Agerpres.

“The current OUG published on the Public Finances Ministry (MFP)’s website is only general and is not limiting the RCA tariffs, the road transporters being unsatisfied with its contents, therefore on 15 September 2016 they will organize a national protest against the rise of the RCA prices. The government can limit the RCA tariffs in accordance with the Competition Law no. 21/1996, modified and completed in 2016, and the Competition Council is investigating for two years now the insurance market of Romania against some noncompetitive practices that were proven in the Milliman Report carried out at the request of Romania’s Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) and lodged to the Parliament,” the source reads.

The UNTRR say that “the bonus-malus system doesn’t work, the RCA tariffs grew two – three times and the bonus’s granting by the insurance companies does not meet anymore the goal it has been created for, thus violating the Norm No. 23/2014.”

According to the RCA ordinance, the car owners will have the possibility to close a one-month to a 12-month RCA insurance, one-month multiple, depending on the option of tye person insured. Likewise, the RCA contract could be suspended at the insured request during the period the person insured has their driver’s licence suspended by law or the vehicle is immobilized.