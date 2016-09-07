Robert Redeleanu, the current CEO of UPC Romania takes over the position of CEO of UPC Hungary

Starting on 1 September 2016, Robert Redeleanu, CEO UPC Romania, has taken over the position of CEO of UPC Hungary and will have the responsibility for leading the UPC operations in both countries. Robert Redeleanu will work at the office in Bucharest, and UPC Romania and UPC Hungary continue to operate as separate entities.

In this new capacity, Robert Redeleanu succeed Magnus Ternjo, the actual CEO UPC Hungary, who decided to leave Liberty Global, after a career of 15 years within the group.

Robert Redeleanu has joined UPC Romania in 2013, in the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), after more than 15 years in the consumer goods industry, both in Romania and abroad. From 1 July 2015, Robert Redeleanu is the CEO of UPC Romania.

Over the time, he held various management positions in marketing and marketing operations. He led Scandia Foods from CEO position (2009-2011), and between 2006 and 2009, he held the role of Marketing Director for Unilever Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Previously (2004-2006), Robert worked in the telecommunications industry, being the Marketing Director in Romania for the Telemobil operator.

“I have all the confidence that the vast experience of management of Robert, including the one gained in the past year at the helm of UPC Romania, represents an important asset that will allow him to continue to contribute to the evolution and success of the company, for achieving our growth objectives in Romania and Hungary” , said Severina Pascu, Liberty Global CEO for Central and Eastern Europe region.

“I am excited to join the UPC Hungary team and together to continue its strategy to give customers the best digital experience. The responsability position of CEO of UPC on two dynamic and competitive market means to me a journey with a clear destination – the UPC success in Romania and Hungary” , said Robert Redeleanu, CEO of UPC Romania & Hungary.