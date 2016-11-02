Rock sculpture of Decebalus at Kazan Gorge to be illuminated at night

The southwestern Mehedinti County Council will seek funds to place an illumination system at local Kazan Gorge for a rock sculpture depicting Decebalus, the last ancient Dacian king.

County Council Chairman Aladin Georgescu told AGERPRES on Tuesday that a decision was made to showcase the rock sculpture at night, given its location in the Romanian-Serbian cross-border area visited annually by more than 50,000 tourists.

“Some of the tourists transit through the area by cruise liners, and others by car. Because of the Decebalus rock sculpture, the Kazan Gorge area has witnessed intense economic and social development, with more than 100 guest houses, small hotels and holiday houses having sprung up there,” said Georgescu.

He added that the local administrations of the communes of Eselnita, Dubova and Svinita will get mobilised to support the project, which should be carried through by the end of spring 2017.

“Decebalus’s face is proof to the certain participation of the Thraco-Dacian people to the formation of the European cultures, and thus of the existence of a Danube civilisation,” said Georgescu.

He said the sculpture is 55 m high and 22 m wide. Late businessman Iosif Constantin Dragan promoted and funded the idea of the sculpture that took almost ten years to complete, in 1994-2004. Working on the sculpture were 12 sculptors, headed by Romanian sculptor Florin Cotarcea. Under the face of Decebalus there is a Latin inscription which reads “DECEBALUS REX DRAGAN FECIT” (“King Decebalus Made by Dragan”).