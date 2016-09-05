RoGendIntEx large-scale international exercise to run Sept. 5 through Sept. 9

Romanian Gendarmerie International Exercise (RoGendIntEx) 2016, a large-scale international exercise organized by Romanian Gendarmerie, started on Monday at the Gendarmerie Training Centre in Ochiuri – Dambovita County. The exercise will run until September 9 in several locations in the counties of Brasov, Covasna and Sibiu which are all under the authority of the ‘Burebista’ Mobile Gendarmerie Group, Lt. Col. Mihaela Boros told Agerpres on Monday.

RoGendIntEx 2016 takes place with the participation of 33 representatives of gendarmerie forces from 27 countries, members of European Gendarmerie Force, and of the structures of the National Public Order and Security System; its purpose is to develop the integrated interoperability capacity and test the security forces reaction and intervention capacity in various situations.

The international exercise, now at the sixth edition, runs according to adapted real-life scenarios, focusing on ensuring the cohesion of the participants of various nationalities. They also aim at testing the capacity of the Romanian Gendarmerie to conduct and organize actions of national and international scale, the Romanian Gendarmerie explained in a press release.