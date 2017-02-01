Romani CRISS: Romania sanctioned by ECHR for acts of violence against Roma people

Romania was sanctioned once more by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for acts of violence against Roma ethnics, a release of the Romani Center for Social Intervention and Studies (CRISS) sent to Agerpres on Tuesday informs.

The ECHR established that Romania didn’t observe the European Convention on Human Rights, namely article 3, which stipulates the prohibition of “torture and inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.” In order to repair the moral damage, the Court granted the Roma petitioners the amount of 11,700 Euros, the release points out.

“The Romani CRISS signals the recent decision of the ECHR, in the Boaca case and others against Romania, through which the violent treatment of Police agents towards the Roma people is confirmed. Another complaint filed by Boaca and others against Romania prevailed at ECHR, in January 2016, the Court establishing that numerous cases of abuse from the Police regarding the Roma population requires verification and prevention measures from the Romanian state,” the release reveals.

According to the quoted source, the complaint filed by the petitioners, who were represented at the ECHR by the Romani CRISS Association reveals that on 27 August 2008, agents of the Police Rapid Intervention Squad in Giurgiu County, alongside Police Chief of Clejani village raided the house of Boaca family in Clejani, without having a search warrant, using unjustified violence – including using tear gas – and created damages on the property.

The ECHR resolution reveals that national authorities, to whom complainant I. Boaca addressed, didn’t conduct an efficient investigation, with suitable evidence, on which to base the complaint dismissal.

“The investigation was conducted taking exclusively into account the Police agents’ statements, without hearing any of the Boaca family membres. The Court also established that the investigation didn’t try to determine if the complainant’s accusations of disproportional violence are founded, while the Police didn’t present evidence that would confirm the necessity of turning to violence in the interaction that took place at the home of Boaca family,” the release adds.