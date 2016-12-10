Romania, 3rd in EU by 2015 surplus from personal transfers

Money flows sent in 2015 by EU residents to a non-EU country, referred to as personal transfers, amounted to 31.3 billion euro, compared with 29.9 bn euro in 2014, the European Statistical Office announced on Friday. As inflows to the EU totalled slightly less than 11.0 bn euro in 2015, this resulted in a negative balance (-20.4 bn euro) for the EU with the rest of the world, Eurostat said.

Among member states for which data are published, the highest inflows from personal transfers were recorded in Portugal (3.3 bn euro) and Poland (3.2 bn euro), ahead of the United Kingdom (2.7 bn euro), Romania and Italy (both around 2.2 bn euro). Consequently, Romania is on a leading position in the EU by the surplus in personal transfers, with 1.747 bn euro, with only Poland and Portugal ahead of it with +2.971 bn euro and +2.781 bn, respectively.

In 2015, Romania’s inflows from personal transfers stood at 2.176 bn euro, of which 1.637 bn euro from the EU and 539 ml euro from outside the EU. Outflows amounted to 429 ml euro, of which 297 ml euro intra-EU and 132 ml euro extra-EU.

The EU members to see the highest outflows from personal transfers were France (10.0 bn euro), followed by the United Kingdom (7.7 bn euro), Italy (6.4 bn euro) and Spain (6.2 bn euro). The countries to record the largest deficit from personal transfers are France (-9.5 bn euro), followed by the United Kingdom (-5.0 bn euro), Italy (-4.2 bn euro) and Germany (-3.5 bn euro).